Last Friday, I received an urgent email from fellow researcher Dr. Walter Daugherity of Texas A&M University. He had a file containing poll pad check-in records for Texas’ Republican 21st congressional district primary. He wrote “Please take a look at the attached files and see what you think”. I haven’t been able to stop looking for 5 days. A couple days ago, I had 2 hours of sleep over 48 hours because of the files Dr. Daugherity sent. In my opinion, they are nothing less than proof of ongoing fraud captured in the middle of an election.

In one of the attachments, Dr. Daugherity pointed out that in precinct 3075, there were clones with a twist: their house numbers were incremented. For instance, John Doe at 1 Lark Lane, 2 Lark Lane, 3 Lark Lane, etc. In addition, the ID numbers had fractions, for instance, 1258680842.91728 instead of 1066724840.0000000000. And on top of that, for someone who had 5 or 6 clones, the gap between them, except the first, was the same: 16,232,344.09226.

From this alone, it seemed to me to me that Dr. Daugherity had everything he needed to prove hanky panky. Regardless, I took a look and found more. The bottom line is that I believe there is good legal cause to halt the election right now and start over. I also think there is a basis to think the KnowInk poll pads are compromised. That, by the way, is important. In this case, we are talking about clones that almost certainly never entered the voter rolls. They appear to have existed only as long as needed on the poll pads (likely to generate ballots) and then they were deleted. And yes, that happened too, as documented in a set of files I received today, that show no sign of tampering earlier.

Summary of findings:



My analysis of the Bexar County Republican primary early voting check-in file identified 4,110 voter records bearing State Identification numbers with fractional components — for instance, 1,253,115,467.7999 rather than a whole number. Texas State Voter ID numbers are administrative integers by definition. A fractional State ID is not a rounding artifact or a migration residue. It is an impossible value in any legitimate voter registration system. Every one of these 4,110 records was verified against the Texas statewide voter database as of September 2024. Not one fractional ID appears there.

The 4,110 records are not random noise. When sorted by State ID and the gap between consecutive records is calculated, the gap is the same value — 22,084.82189 — for every single pair in the sequence. The total span between the first and last record in the sequence, divided by that gap, yields exactly 4,109.0000 — a perfect integer with no remainder. This is mathematical proof that the records were deliberately constructed. A random or corrupted sequence cannot produce this result. Only purpose-written software can.

The proof is fully reproducible from the data itself. The first record in the injected sequence is State ID 1,253,115,467.79993. The last is State ID 1,343,862,000.96332. The span between them is 90,746,533.16339. Dividing that span by the gap of 22,084.82189 yields 4,109.0000 exactly — one less than 4,110, as required, because 4,110 records create exactly 4,109 intervals. There is no remainder. A sequence assembled by accident, error, or corruption would produce a fractional result here. The absence of any remainder is not a coincidence to be weighed probabilistically. It is a logical impossibility under any organic scenario, and a certainty under deliberate construction.

The number 735 is similarly not a free choice. For a batch of synthetic records to be evenly distributed among a set of anchor voters with each voter receiving either exactly 5 or exactly 6 copies and no fractional remainder, the anchor count must fall within a specific valid range. With 4,110 total records, that range is 685 to 822. The designer chose 735. Given 735 anchors and a target of 4,110 total records, there is exactly one solution to the resulting two-equation system: 300 anchor voters receive 5 copies, and 435 receive 6, for a combined total of (300 × 5) + (435 × 6) = 1,500 + 2,610 = 4,110. No other combination works. The observed data matches this unique solution exactly. Furthermore, 735 exhibits the clean prime factorization 3 × 5 × 7² — a structure that organic voter turnout figures do not produce — and 735 + 4,110 = 4,845, which is exactly the total number of check-ins recorded for February 18. Every number in the system is the output of a prior calculation. None of them are arbitrary.

Each synthetic record is anchored to a real registered voter — 99.6% of them match a genuine name in the Texas database — and the injection targeted 735 such voters, creating either 5 or 6 fraudulent copies per person. The arithmetic is fully interlocking: 735 anchor identities times either 5 or 6 copies each produces the only possible whole-number solution of 300 names with 5 copies and 435 names with 6, totaling exactly 4,110. None of these numbers are coincidental. All 4,110 synthetic records were checked in on a single day, February 18, 2026 — consistent with automated batch processing, not human activity.

The injection mechanism is elegant and deliberately concealed. Poll pad systems suppress decimal display for voter ID fields because no legitimate ID has a fractional component, so poll workers would have seen the synthetic records displayed as ordinary integers, indistinguishable from real ones. Each of the 4,110 records would have generated a ballot. Once cast, those ballots are anonymous and irretrievable. The fractional component also functions as a precise deletion key: a single database query filtering for non-integer State IDs would return exactly these records and no others, leaving the permanent voter roll showing 735 legitimate voters who each voted once — with no surviving trace of the fraud.

That deletion appears to have occurred. On or before February 25, 2026, all 14 CSV files in the Bexar County early voting dataset were simultaneously replaced in a synchronized 78-second automated batch operation. All 14 files are now clean. The original injected file survives only because it was captured and distributed to precinct chairs on February 19, before the cleanup. The dataset examined in this analysis may be the only permanent record of these injected registrations. In the context of a county-level primary where margins are measured in hundreds or low thousands of votes, 4,110 fraudulent ballot opportunities — and potentially more as early voting continues — represent a decisive and election-altering quantity. The February 18 check-in record cannot be certified in any form currently available, and the election conducted on that date should not proceed to certification without a full physical canvass of every voter on the record.

EDIT: I neglected to mention when I initially posted this that election integrity champion and District 21 candidate Weston Martinez is the person who arranged to get these files for me and others to analyze (Dr. Walter Daugherity and Lori Gallagher, among others). He wants to see free and fair elections in this country, and I hope he gets the chance to help make that happen. These records are a big step in the right direction!