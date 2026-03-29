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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
12h

It is obvious that nothing is ever reconciled. The "results" are no more than proclamations of what a machine "says". That is why they hold so many elections. It is about never looking back and covering up the mess of the prior proclamation. I have never seen such an elaborate scheme moving seamlessly through time.

Texas cannot print the next phase of ballots. There is no foundation to support a general election. STOP!

Thank you for catching them "in the act".

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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
14h

Dr. Paquette, a small team of EI analysts are working to get your findings out to influential parties in VA to apprise them of this risk and the implications to the ongoing consequential redistricting referendum wrapping up April 21. We have authored a 20-page paper summarizing your work which we would like to request that you look over. How can we get this to you?

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
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