A couple days ago, I was mysteriously able to finally pay for an X subscription. This gave me access to Grok 3. The first thing I wanted to do was see how it assessed New York’s Spiral algorithm. I’ll share the result, but first want to announce two things. Later this month, I will be presenting one of my latest papers, “System Reliability Analysis: Imp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.