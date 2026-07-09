Cyclist, Amsterdam, 2015

I lived in the Netherlands when the migrant crisis started. By the time I left 8 years later, it still hadn't hit it's peak.



Things changed during that time, and it wasn't subtle.



For the first 5 years, zero incidents. Then it was every year, then multiple per year, then, "whew, I just missed that one." However, they didn't all happen in the Netherlands.



The first two incidents I "just missed" happened on a photography trip I took to Thailand in July and August of 2015. On August 17th, days after visiting a shopping area near the Erawan Shrine, it was bombed by Muslim separatists. The next day, a pipe bomb loaded with TNT was tossed at pedestrians in line for the boat taxi at Sathorn Pier, the same pier I used almost every day due to its proximity to my hotel. Luckily, it missed and detonated in the water.



On August 21, 2015, heavily armed Ayoub El-Khazzani boarded the Thalys high speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, intending to kill as many passengers as possible. He was foiled by a number of passengers, including two off-duty US soldiers.



The incident was made into the film, "The 15:17 to Paris." It was the same train my family took to go to Paris on the first leg of our trip to Paris Disneyland that same week.



Less than a month later, on September 18, 2015, my train to Rotterdam had a significant delay as a Dutch anti-terror team had closed the Rotterdam train station to investigate a man who had locked himself into a washroom on the same train used by the Paris attackers, claiming to have a bomb.



March 21, 2016, a good friend and his family arrived at Brussels airport for a flight to the US. Exactly 24 hours later, two suicide bombers hit that same terminal; a third bomb struck the Maalbeek metro station an hour after. Together, the attacks killed 32 people.



March 22, 2017, shortly after doing my dissertation defense at King's College, London, just two blocks away, Khalid Masood ran down about 50 people with a rented car on Westminster Bridge.



June 3, 2017, shortly after a trip to King's College, and having lunch at the Borough Market, three attackers first drove their vehicle into pedestrians, then emerged to attack as many pedestrians as possible with ceramic blades. They killed eight people.



June 17, 2018, my train to Rotterdam was delayed by the police. After arriving in Rotterdam, I discovered that a major terrorist plot had been foiled just 30 minutes earlier at the Rotterdam train station.



August 31, 2018, a week after I was there for a basketball game, an "asylum seeker" attacked a couple of American tourists with a knife at Amsterdam's main train station.



In addition, there were the attacks on the offices of Charlie Hebdo, and the Bataclan theater attack, part of the coordinated November 13 Paris attacks that killed 130 and injured over 400.



That is what living in Europe at the time was like; stories like these seemed to happen every month, while smaller incidents, just as scary, but usually nipped in the bud or with smaller casualty counts, only made the local news.



I moved to the US in late 2018. What I see here, particularly in migrant-rich areas like Dearborn, MI and New York City, remind me of the early years of the crisis in Europe, before the incidents became commonplace.