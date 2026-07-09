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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
14h

I am fully expecting the same incidents to become more frequent in America in the coming years, maybe even months. Whether Americans admit or realize it or not, we are in a simmering war with a growing number of people who do not agree with or like Judeo-Christian morality, the Judeo-Christian God, national borders, freedom of individual expression and choice, individual success and/or wealth (although they will tolerate this from their own base). It's a cycle of Anarchism, Bolshevism/communism, and Islamic jihad that repeats itself through the centuries.

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
14h

"Tolerance" has become a method of stripping us of our individual independence.

Wait until these people get a taste of our "collective" independence.

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