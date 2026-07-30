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The Ted Nugent dream

Andrew Paquette, PhD

Jul 30, 2026

I dreamed of Ted Nugent exactly once in my life that I know of, on February 8, 2025. This was about two weeks after President Trump’s second inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

At the time of the dream, I was aware that Nugent supported the National Rifle Association and Trump. I also knew he was a famous singer. Beyond that, I knew little about him. I did not know what his music sounded like.

In the dream, Nugent sings about the Deep State in America. He catalogs the harm experienced as a result of their activities, and reassures the victims that they will be restored.

My latest dream video is an attempt to recreate my experience of the dream. Nugent doesn’t appear because I didn’t want to deal with any likeness issues. The recognizable faces that do appear, are all from public domain videos, usually government sources.

The video is imperfect, but so is a written record. In my opinion, the video does a better job of capturing the dream than the text I wrote.

You can see it on X here.

The injuries done to American citizens by traitorous politicians and their associates are too numerous to count and too severe to forgive. As much as I want to fix things and go back to having a nice life, the evil that tried to ruin our country, largely influenced by communist ideology, must be punished hard.

This is not about retribution or personal satisfaction, but to completely eliminate the danger. When you have a wildfire, you don’t put out most of it but leave a few embers burning to be fair. You put it all out. You extinguish it. And that is what must happen to people responsible for stealing elections, violations of civil rights, the invasion of unvetted aliens, the deaths and other tragedies linked to the seemingly endless lockdowns, permanent harm done to children via dangerous instructional materials that lead to physical injury and mutilation through so-called “gender change” surgeries, and so much more.

It’s difficult to imagine the full scope of the constellation of crimes committed for the apparent purpose of replacing our republic with a communist dictatorship. Dealing with those saboteurs has moved to the top of my list of issues I want our present government to deal with now.