The Certification Problem: Why Clones in Voter Databases Make Legal Election Certification Impossible
Election certification requires officials to attest that they know how many eligible voters participated in an election. But what happens when the voter registration database contains “clones”—duplicate records for the same person with different state ID numbers? The answer is simple and legally devastating: you cannot certify the election legally, because you cannot know how many unique people actually voted.
The Detection Problem
The issue is one of epistemology—of what can be known and when. Clone records can only be detected at the voter registration level, where officials can compare personally identifying information across different state ID numbers. Once a ballot is cast, however, it enters the anonymous voting system by design. At the ballot level and tabulation level, there is no way to distinguish between a vote cast by a legitimate voter and one cast using a cloned record.
This creates an insurmountable problem: if clones exist in the database, and votes have already been cast and tabulated, there is no way to determine retroactively whether those votes came from unique eligible voters or from someone exploiting duplicate registrations. The anonymization that protects voter privacy also makes post-election verification impossible.
The Scale of the Problem
Through analysis of New York State’s voter registration database, I have identified approximately 2 million clone records—1.5 million currently in the system, plus another 500,000 that I was able to reconstruct from deleted records by reverse-engineering the algorithmic structures embedded in the database. These clones are not evenly distributed; they are concentrated in specific high-impact counties, particularly Erie (county code 15), Nassau (30), and Westchester (60), and New York City’s five boroughs.
These same counties exhibit sophisticated algorithmic structures I’ve named Spiral, Metronome, Shingle, and Tartan—all introduced simultaneously during the first two weeks of June 2007. These algorithms create hidden, reversible mappings that enable selective tagging and concealment of records. The “Shingle” algorithm, for instance, appears in only five counties and is approximately 99.5% correlated with purged records that frequently lack purge dates. This absence of purge dates removes the audit trail that would normally flag suspicious reactivations.
Independent Verification
These findings have been independently verified by multiple researchers using separately obtained copies of the voter registration data. To date, there have been no substantive peer-reviewed critiques or rebuttals of these findings—only studied silence from election administrators and database vendors.
The Legal Framework
Election law requires certification officials to attest that an election was conducted in accordance with law and that the results reflect the votes of qualified electors. Under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and Help America Vote Act (HAVA), states must maintain accurate voter rolls with unique identifiers for each voter. Multiple state IDs for a single person directly violates these requirements.
The legal principle is straightforward: if you cannot determine whether votes were cast by unique eligible voters—and the presence of undetected clones makes this determination impossible—then you lack the knowledge required to certify the election legally. You may certify it anyway, but that certification is defective because it cannot truthfully assert what the law requires it to assert.
Why This Matters More Than Other Fraud Vectors
Various election integrity concerns focus on different aspects of the process: ballot security, tabulator accuracy, chain of custody issues. But voter roll manipulation sits at the foundation of the entire system. Every other fraud vector ultimately depends on voter registrations to generate legitimate-looking ballots. If the rolls themselves contain hidden, engineered structures that enable selective activation of tagged records, the entire downstream chain—from ballot generation through tabulation to final counting—becomes compromised from the start.
This is not about proving specific vote totals were changed. It is about demonstrating that the certification itself rests on unknowable foundations. When asked if fraudulent votes were cast, the only honest answer in the presence of widespread clones is: “We cannot know.”
The Challenge Question
In New York, this issue was raised as a challenge by New York Citizen’s Audit (NYCA), but authorities proceeded with certification anyway. This raises a critical question: Can an election be legally certified when officials have been put on notice that systemic clones exist in the database, making it impossible to verify that votes came from unique eligible voters?
The answer appears to be: it can be certified, but such certification cannot satisfy the legal requirements that compel it. It represents a statement of certainty made in a condition of unavoidable uncertainty—and that gap may be the most significant vulnerability in the current election system.
Thank you! I was calling the voter rolls "the main ingredient." Your write-up is much clearer. When I read the RFP (Request for Proposal) for the "state's" NEW (??? Dominion Again) voting system (the counties have been stripped bare of running elections through "the purse" in my state--counties serve the purpose of storage facilities when it comes to "elections") I was dismayed. The new contract with the successful vendor would not be executed without the signatures of both the Secretary of State ("elected" official) and the head IT guy (unelected state employee). I knew your work was going to be the most solid means of a way out of the "election" labyrinth.
The Secretary of State and Governor signed off on their own corrupt "re-elections" in 2022 with the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court being the 3rd signature required for final "certification." All three of these sorority sisters are linked. One is a member of Emerge NM.
https://nm.emergeamerica.org/about/about-us/
Started in CA and has us in the mess we are in today.
The "Justice" C. Shannon Bacon is a founding board member of Emerge New Mexico (ENM), according to the official Emerge New Mexico alumni list
Specifically the "governor":
"While she is closely associated with the organization through her professional connections—specifically, she worked for Delta Consulting Group, a firm co-founded by Ashley Sanderson, the executive director of Emerge New Mexico—"
And, the information was readily available showing the "Secretary of State" how un-certifiable her "election" was.
From the voter rolls shall we proceed to campaign finance, also administrated through the SOS office. What rot!
I can see where the County might claim ignorance after an election. They would be able to reverse the effects and remove ballots as you've pointed out.
But, once they've been told or shown... The responsibility regarding wrongful certification should be on the board of election. We should be able to then consider that County null and void in an election. (Which would upset voters and I could see Dems using that to their advantage in red counties).
Sadly, the Elections offices seem to live the "Ignorance is Bliss" excuse!