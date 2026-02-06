The Zark Files

GAVEMartin
21h

Thank you! I was calling the voter rolls "the main ingredient." Your write-up is much clearer. When I read the RFP (Request for Proposal) for the "state's" NEW (??? Dominion Again) voting system (the counties have been stripped bare of running elections through "the purse" in my state--counties serve the purpose of storage facilities when it comes to "elections") I was dismayed. The new contract with the successful vendor would not be executed without the signatures of both the Secretary of State ("elected" official) and the head IT guy (unelected state employee). I knew your work was going to be the most solid means of a way out of the "election" labyrinth.

The Secretary of State and Governor signed off on their own corrupt "re-elections" in 2022 with the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court being the 3rd signature required for final "certification." All three of these sorority sisters are linked. One is a member of Emerge NM.

https://nm.emergeamerica.org/about/about-us/

Started in CA and has us in the mess we are in today.

The "Justice" C. Shannon Bacon is a founding board member of Emerge New Mexico (ENM), according to the official Emerge New Mexico alumni list

Specifically the "governor":

"While she is closely associated with the organization through her professional connections—specifically, she worked for Delta Consulting Group, a firm co-founded by Ashley Sanderson, the executive director of Emerge New Mexico—"

And, the information was readily available showing the "Secretary of State" how un-certifiable her "election" was.

From the voter rolls shall we proceed to campaign finance, also administrated through the SOS office. What rot!

Mo
10h

I can see where the County might claim ignorance after an election. They would be able to reverse the effects and remove ballots as you've pointed out.

But, once they've been told or shown... The responsibility regarding wrongful certification should be on the board of election. We should be able to then consider that County null and void in an election. (Which would upset voters and I could see Dems using that to their advantage in red counties).

Sadly, the Elections offices seem to live the "Ignorance is Bliss" excuse!

