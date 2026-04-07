The system has been gamed. So I made a game.

Dr. Zark’s Election Game is a 60-card game — portable, playable at a kitchen table, and designed to do something that hours of charts and statistics have struggled to accomplish: show ordinary people, concisely and entertainingly, what is actually happening beneath the surface of American elections.

The central insight the game is built around is this: voters and candidates are largely incidental to a process that concerns itself primarily with ballots. This does not mean that real voters’ votes go uncounted, or that real candidates are never legitimately elected. What it means is that the margin required to make one person the winner over another can be — and sometimes is — controlled independently of anything voters or candidates do. The game models this directly. Players acquire votes, then spend the game protecting their own while attacking their opponent’s. Whether any given vote is real or fraudulent, whether any given defense is legitimate or criminal, is beside the point. The only thing that matters is the count. As the tagline says: this may already be the way it is.

I arrived at this format by a somewhat roundabout path.

For several years I have been presenting my research on the algorithms embedded in voter rolls across more than a dozen states. I almost always accept these invitations. They rarely run less than an hour; some have stretched to four or five. The data is genuinely complex, and the people who designed these systems appear to have made them complicated deliberately — possibly to resist discovery. The audiences who see these presentations invariably ask two things: can you make it shorter, and can you make it simpler?

With the 2026 midterms approaching, I concluded that if I was ever going to solve that problem, now was the time, and whatever I produced needed to be ready at least a month before election day.

My first instinct was a concise animated video — tight, chart-driven, narrated. I dismissed it quickly. No animation, however well-made, travels the way a physical object does. And then the obvious answer presented itself: I used to work in game development. I co-founded a program that trained game developers professionally for over a decade. I once designed a full game under deadline pressure simply because we had not yet hired a designer and needed a pitch. A game about a gamed system was not merely a clever idea. It was the right medium.

To make the game work mechanically, I ran Monte Carlo simulations through thousands of gameplay scenarios, testing balance, edge cases, and the probability distributions of different strategies. What those simulations confirmed is that the core tension — protecting your votes while dismantling your opponent’s — holds across an enormous range of play patterns. The game is genuinely competitive. It is not a lecture with cards.

To make it approachable, the content is humorous. It engages with election fraud at the level of mechanics rather than naming specific real-world incidents. I wanted players to absorb the logic of what happens underneath an election, not to relitigate any particular controversy.

The illustration style presented an interesting creative decision. I had planned to illustrate the deck myself. Then I reconsidered: what better way to illustrate a deck about fake people voting for fake candidates than to use a fake artist? With the exception of the box and a handful of special cards, the entire deck is rendered in a retro 1940s crime comic style by NanoBananaPro. As an art director with years of experience in that role, I am genuinely pleased with the results — the work reminds me of Curt Swan, who drew Superman for decades and whose clean, confident line I have always admired.

Just like in real elections, in this game, players are the behind the scenes “Mastermind” who controls the cards.

On printing and the Kickstarter

This game is being produced through a Kickstarter campaign launching soon, and there is a practical reason for that beyond the usual creative-funding model: the creative work is already finished. What Kickstarter provides here is a reliable advance headcount. Printing economics are highly sensitive to quantity, and knowing the order size in advance means I can price accurately and avoid waste.

I have already ordered the first 50 prototype decks — a small run, and correspondingly expensive per unit, but necessary to confirm the physical product before scaling. Those prototypes should be in my hands shortly, estimated delivery is Friday of this week. Once the campaign funds, the full order goes to the printer and from there directly to a professional fulfillment house, which will ensure every backer receives their deck well before the midterms.

One additional note on the card count: the game was designed as 60 cards. The sheets on which these are printed accommodate 16 cards each, which means that printing 60 cards costs exactly the same as printing 72. Rather than leave 12 cards blank, I filled them. These bonus cards can be played, but they also carry raw data from my research.

Research in Wisconsin and New York shows that the number of voters who voted in past elections increases over time. This is impossible unless their voter histories are actively being edited after the fact, which destroys the reliability of this data,

The campaign goes live soon. Until then, here is the teaser trailer.

If you want to watch on YouTube, or share the link, here it is: Dr. Zark on YouTube.

EDIT: Kickstarter just approved the project. Here is the link to the project: Dr. Zark’s Election Game