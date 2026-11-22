In 2006, I became a legal migrant to the Netherlands. I moved there to co-found and teach at an academy for game developers at the Breda University of Applied Sciences, then called Nationale Hogeschool voor Toerisme en Verkeer (NHTV). This was just the means to accomplish my primary motive, which was to move to the Netherlands.

My wife and I visited Europe in 1985. We started in London, walked to Dover, took the ferry to France, then went up to the Netherlands, and liked it so much that we got an apartment for the summer. While there, I also went to Italy and Switzerland. Most of my time, however, was spent in the Netherlands. That summer stayed with me my entire life.

The first two years after returning to New York, I dreamed I was either still living in the Netherlands, or had moved back. This happened almost every night. To say the summer of 1985 made an impression would be a serious understatement.

Then, more than twenty years later, I had an opportunity to go back. My wife was happy to go, and we moved.

As a ‘kenniswerker’ (someone with special skills), I was able to run my department pretty much the way I wanted to, without interference from administration. One thing that made it easier was that the university didn’t have the space for our program. They rented a building off campus for us, out of reach of anyone who would be horrified to know I planned to use real industry standards in my lessons.

The dean of the program, and the man who thought of it in the first place, Frank Peters, understood the value of industry standards in a vocational school. With Frank’s support, no interference from admin, and some very good instructors, we put together an award-winning program. It was a delight to work there.

That is, until Frank was replaced by a DEI dingbat from the land of wombats. This import knew nothing about game development or students, but was intent on reducing our standard to the lowest common denominator “without sacrificing the strengths of the academy.”

Within a couple of years, classes and lectures were no longer mandatory, projects were graded by committee instead of individual instructors, and the new standard was ‘progress’ instead of achievement. That, and we were supposed to call men girls if that was their preference. One such rhinoceros-sized specimen liked to wear frilly skirts and would thunderously bounce into my classroom to chat with his friends during class. I could toss him out because he wasn’t a member of the class. Otherwise, I would have had to suffer his little girl act all day long.

After twelve years, I wanted out. My family and I moved out of the Netherlands to New York. I planned to try and set up a commercial photography studio, but if it didn’t work, to teach at one of the local universities. I had been approached by two schools, UCLA and Portland School of Art, when I lived in Hollywood. Now that I had twelve years of teaching experience, a PhD, and three published textbooks to my name, I should have been a much more appealing candidate than I was before.

And yet, I was the wrong race, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, and political persuasion. Teaching, it turns out, was an impossibility. My resume may as well have had only these four words on it, “White Christian Conservative Man.” All by itself, enough to disqualify anyone from a teaching job anywhere in the country. As it turns out, possibly enough to prevent me from getting hired at the school I’d just left.

The situation created by overt anti-conservative and racist bias in hiring at universities has created a problem that I think is more serious than the problems we have with elections. We could fix our elections today, but if we did nothing about our schools, the elections wouldn’t stay fixed for long. New graduates would enter the workforce and undo everything.

Both problems have to be fixed, but education is worrying me a bit more than elections this morning, possibly because it is the engine driving much of the drift toward totalitarian rule we see today.