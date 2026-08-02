LIke the rest of the country, I’ve been thinking about Dr. Anthony Fauci this week. The reason is that he testified before the senate yesterday and the day before, and pled the fifth on every question.

Q: “What color of tie are ya wearing now?”

A: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the Constitution.”

I’ve read a few articles that describe their theories behind Fauci’s answering strategy. The one I like the most goes like this: Fauci got a pardon from Biden. It pretty much covers anything he might have been asked during that hearing. Because he had a pardon, he could have answered every question honestly, no matter how incriminating to himself the answers would be. He surely knew that. However, by invoking fifth amendment protections on questions covered by the pardon, he protected himself against a perjury trap. Ironically, the same device successfully used against General Michael Flynn by James Comey in 2017.

A second potential motive was to protect third parties not covered by a presidential pardon, as Fauci was. He was asked several questions about associates that may have committed wrongdoing. By not answering, he did not provide any investigatory leads or evidence that could have been used against those people.

Fauci squirmed under a hail of adversarial questions. There were times when he went silent for uncomfortably long periods of time before answering, always the same way, “on the advice of counsel…”

After awhile, I started feeling sorry for him. This is what happens when an offense falls into the past and becomes difficult to bring to mind in the face of something new. That day, I couldn’t get Fauci off my mind. Then I remembered my mother, who died in 2021. Not of Covid, but partly due to lockdown restrictions that interfered with necessary communication between her caregiver and the family.

Then I remembered my sister, who narrowly escaped death by ventilator and remdesivir. She called me from the hospital, told me she had Covid, and was about to go on a ventilator. I told her to leave the hospital immediately, which she did.

The post I made on X about my sister’s experience yielded hundreds of replies. Many were from people who had lost loved ones: brothers, fathers, mothers, sisters, friends, an employer, and others. All were lost in the same way: diagnosed with covid, admitted to hospital, put on a ventilator and remdesivir, and dead in about 2 days.

The replies to that post restored my memory. It is so easy to forget, especially when new outrages eclipse old ones. I’d been so focused on election integrity that I forgot what looked like the greatest murder spree in the history of the United States, carried out by doctors and nurses, on orders from the government, whose instructions came from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

I am using provocative language here, but what else do you call it when a doctor who knows better tells people to do the opposite of what he knows is good and safe, according to his own diary, and then refuses to change course after people start dying.

Dr. Fauci gave us remdesivir. I hope the DOJ comes up with their own medicine for him.