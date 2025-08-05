The Zark Files

Justin
Aug 5

Hopefully, given his work, he's not set up for a more serious beat down. Or worse.

It's good to see good acts recognized.

Courage is contagious.

Steve
Aug 6

We need to see more of this, to contrast events like the “Cincinnati Beatdown.” Only one person called 911 and only one lady tried to help for which she was sucker punched and severely injured. As the song says, “you can’t do this in a small town.”

