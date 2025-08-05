In the last few days, DOGE team member Big Balls (also known by his nickname, Edward Coristine), was severely beaten by 8 “yoots” of African-American heritage. Photos of the young man taken after the altercation show blood pouring down his head from injuries suffered.
Big Balls witnessed a young woman as she was assaulted by the hooligans and rushed in to intervene. Against 8-1 odds and despite many injuries suffered, Big Balls managed to send the villains running, thus successfully defending the unnamed woman.
As my wife told me after hearing about it, “he’s living up to his name.” Indeed.
And for that reason, The Zark Files is pleased to announce the first ever Zark award in the form of this digital cartoon of a medal, for outstanding bravery, sacrifice, manliness, and defense of the American way!
Good job, Big Balls!
Hopefully, given his work, he's not set up for a more serious beat down. Or worse.
It's good to see good acts recognized.
Courage is contagious.
We need to see more of this, to contrast events like the “Cincinnati Beatdown.” Only one person called 911 and only one lady tried to help for which she was sucker punched and severely injured. As the song says, “you can’t do this in a small town.”