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Stephanie Liggio's avatar
Stephanie Liggio
2d

As always - very sharp analysis.

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John Obidienzo's avatar
John Obidienzo
1d

In NY “No one checks” the ID validity of the applicant who registers to vote by mail.

NY State is using the mail system to distance itself from personal face to face transactions for verifying voter registration eligibility. They are using the cover of mail as a tool to escape authenticating the citizenship of an applicant or even their very existence. Election laws are being ignored or willfully neglected via bureaucratic obfuscation.

Just complete the form. This sounds worse than California’s (check the box if you are a non-citizen scheme). I believe both state’s are committing mail fraud. The state is facilitator. Allowing voter registration by mail or the internet is the opened door to fraud committed by mail or wire.

Large numbers of non-citizens in California register online. Most of the rest are registered through the (DMV) system with the AB60 code removed by the Legislature, which would have the licensed driver tagged as an ‘undocumented person.’ This is state codification of potential election fraud.

When a form—by design—doesn’t explicitly state that leaving a box blank denotes citizenship, the empty box should carry no factual or legal import. This is not unlike an intentionally built- in negative-option-offer or a subscription trap, which occurs when a merchant interprets a consumer’s silence or failure to take an affirmative action, such as failing to check a "no" box as consent to make a purchase. Such scams that use the postal system, private carriers, the internet or the phone lines are prosecutable under (18 U.S.C. § 1341) Mail Fraud.

Vote Dilution schemes effecting state and local elections are civil rights violations. They are prosecutable under ‘concurrent’ jurisdiction by either State or Federal authority. State and local violations, nonetheless, are prosecutable under federal jurisdiction via the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment. Intentional deprivation of civil rights (one-person-one-vote) principle is actionable under 18 U.S.C. § 241) and can be prosecuted federally.

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