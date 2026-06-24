The Democrat primaries are not the General Election, but three socialist candidates backed by muslim socialist mayor Mamdani won those last night. Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY-13/Bronx/Manhattan), Claire Valdez (NY-7/Brooklyn/Queens), and Brad Lander (NY-10/Lower Manhattan). There is still a chance they will not win the General Election for those congressional seats, but that may rely more on the voter rolls than the voters.

I have good reasons to not trust the results, particularly in those specific locations.



The Numbers

Using the New York State voter roll from August 2025, I ran an analysis of the three congressional districts where the socialist candidates won. The results are in the chart below. Here is what the data shows for each district:

In NY-13, where Chevalier defeated five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat by 2,335 votes, the voter roll contains 39,418 clone registrations — duplicate identities assigned different voter ID numbers. That is nearly 17 times the winning margin. The same district contains 26,118 disappeared votes from the 2020 general election, a figure more than 11 times the margin of victory.

Of those disappeared vote records, 24,309 were registered by mail — and in New York, mail-in registrations are not vetted. I spoke with a county commissioner who confirmed that their policy is to approve all mail-in registration forms automatically, provided the form is complete. They do not verify whether any of the information on the form is true. No one checks.

If no one complains about a registration, no one ever looks at it again. Making this even stranger, those same mail-in records typically show IDRequired = N and IDMet = Y — meaning the system records that no ID was required, yet somehow the ID requirement was met anyway. It is difficult to understand how an ID requirement can be met when it was never checked to begin with.

In NY-7, where Valdez won by approximately 13,571 votes, there are 36,084 clone registrations and 14,189 disappeared votes, with 13,223 of those disappeared voters having registered by mail under the same unvetted process.

In NY-10, where Lander defeated incumbent Dan Goldman by approximately 26,615 votes, there are 44,649 clone registrations and 17,474 disappeared votes, 15,445 of them mail registrations.

Across all three districts combined, there are 120,151 clone registrations and 57,781 disappeared votes — in races where a total of roughly 218,000 people voted.

What Is a Clone Registration?

A clone registration is a record in the voter roll that shares the same name and date of birth as another record but carries a different voter ID number. Under New York law, each voter ID number represents a unique person. When two or more records share identifying information but have different ID numbers, one is the original and the rest are excess — they should not exist. My methodology counts only the excess records, not the originals.

What Are Disappeared Votes?

I documented this in detail in a previous post, The Bus Problem. The short version: when you compare county voter history records to state voter history records for the same ID numbers, you find tens of thousands of voters who the county recorded as having voted in the 2020 general election, but who the state record shows as not having voted. The aggregate vote totals between county and state differ by fewer than 2,000 — meaning the disappeared votes were not simply deleted, they were reassigned to different ID numbers. The clone infrastructure is the most plausible destination for those reassigned votes.

Why Does Turnout Matter?

In these three districts, turnout ranged from 8.7% to 10.7% of registered voters. That means roughly 91% of registered voters did not cast a ballot. A pool of 120,151 clone registrations sitting in rolls where 90% of identities go unused on election day is not a passive integrity problem. It is operational capacity. You do not need to manufacture votes for people who show up. You only need identities for people who do not — and in these districts, nine out of ten registered voters provided exactly that opportunity.

What This Does and Does Not Prove

These figures do not prove that the elections were stolen. What they prove is that the conditions for undetectable manipulation exist at a scale that dwarfs the margins in two of the three races, and rivals the margin in the third. In NY-13, a race decided by 2,335 votes, there are 39,418 clone registrations and 26,118 disappeared votes. The winner cannot be verified from the voter roll alone.

Whether or not fraud occurred, the rolls are broken. And broken rolls in the hands of people who know how to use them are not a theoretical problem.

My peer-reviewed research documenting the algorithmic structure of New York’s clone registrations has been published in the Journal of Information Warfare. Links to those papers are in my Substack archive. The data does not lie — but it can be made to disappear, as Kings County voters discovered in 2020.