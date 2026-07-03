The Zark Files

The Zark Files

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Andrew Paquette, PhD's avatar
Andrew Paquette, PhD
18h

Several users have reported problems with Kickstarter's web interface for entering their address. I have sent an email to everyone I still need an address for, about 25% of the list. Please answer, and I'll get your products out to you.

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NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
1d

Looking forward to the decks!

Reprising this tune: https://songer.co/song/a105ypgy8wnr0gls7cd1n3vw

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