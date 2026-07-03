Decks are in the house!
MOst people have supplied their addresses. Their orders will be processed first. I’ll try and contact the stragglers individually by email to get the rest. I hope to have sent all of them out by next week, with a few going out tomorrow.
Happy Fourth and 250th!
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Several users have reported problems with Kickstarter's web interface for entering their address. I have sent an email to everyone I still need an address for, about 25% of the list. Please answer, and I'll get your products out to you.
Looking forward to the decks!
Reprising this tune: https://songer.co/song/a105ypgy8wnr0gls7cd1n3vw