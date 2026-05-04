New York’s Board of Elections (NYSBOE) has an aversion to dropping dead voters from the rolls. We know this because so many are still on the rolls. In the August 6th, 2025 snapshot of the database, there are 2,026,797 records coded with the word “DEATH”. All of them have “PURGED” status, meaning they can’t be used to vote. Or more practically, they shouldn’t be used to vote. Still, as long as they are in the rolls, there are additional ID numbers that can be used.

All it takes is the push of a button to change the status back to ACTIVE, even if only temporarily.

The commissioners will tell you that they have to keep the purged records on the rolls to maintain the integrity of the historical record. If they deleted them, what would happen to their ID numbers? Would they be re-used? If so, there could be many people with the same ID number. By preserving the purged records, they’d avoid such an outcome.

Never mind that if they hadn’t used unnecessarily complex algorithms to create the numbers in the first place, and assigned them sequentially like every normal database system, it wouldn’t be an issue. That one change and they’d know to just add 1 to the highest number in the database. There would be no need for any historical records to prevent overlaps.

What about researchers? Aren’t there people like me all over the country who want to study past records to learn lessons about the future? The lesson I learned is this: delete the purged records, switch to sequential numbering, and while you’re at it, get rid of all the records and start over fresh. But that is a side issue. Researchers might want them, but little kids might want to play with dynamite also. It doesn’t mean you give it to them. ID numbers are so easy to convert into mail-in ballots that I don’t want them in the database at all.

Those are my thoughts on dead voters in the rolls on a generic level. More specifically, I’ve seen something in the rolls that is difficult to unsee: a vast wasteland of consecutive ID numbers where every single record belongs to a deceased person. In a normal world, that would mean that entire groups of people who registered on the same day or in the same week or month, all died before the snapshot of the rolls I was looking at was made. That would be quite a coincidence.

But what if they are all old people, which is mostly true. What would that mean? Should we expect them all to die at around the same time? Maybe, but not organized around their registration dates, and certainly not all of them. Some people live to be only 50, other go beyond 100, even if only slightly. Besides, when was the last time 1,000 people in a row registered to vote and they were all about the same age? And died at about the same time? Try never.

The key to this is the consecutive ID numbers these records bear. Those numbers were assigned to dead people specifically because they were dead.

42,371 in a Row

Let me start with the number that makes this impossible to explain away: 42,371.

That is the number of consecutive purged Erie County records occupying ShortID numbers 53,655,358 through 53,697,834 — a span of 42,476 consecutive ID numbers. Of those 42,476 numbers, 42,371 are occupied by purged records. That is a density of 99.8%. Nearly every single number in that range belongs to a purged voter.

The sample above shows what this looks like up close. Consecutive ID numbers, all purged, all but one coded DEATH, all from Erie County, all with empty purge dates. Birth years ranging from 1907 to the 1950s — people who were certainly deceased by the time these IDs were assigned. Registration dates clustering on January 2nd of various years — a placeholder date that no real registration office would produce in such volume.

In a legitimate voter registration system, ID numbers are assigned as people register — one at a time, in the normal course of administering the rolls. Purged records accumulate gradually as people die and move away, distributed throughout the ID space in roughly the proportion they represent in the total population. You would never find 42,371 consecutive purged records because you would never process 42,371 purges in sequence without a single active registration occurring in between.

There is only one way to produce this block: select all the purged records first, then assign them consecutive IDs as a batch. The selection preceded the assignment. The system knew these records were purged before it gave them their numbers.

The Smoking Gun: Two Algorithms, One Neighborhood

This is where the evidence becomes unambiguous.

New York’s out-of-range ID space — the approximately 8.5 million numbers above ShortID 41,500,000, created during the 2007 HAVA implementation — is shared between two distinct algorithms. I have named them the Tartan and the Shingle based on the geometric patterns they produce when ID numbers are plotted in two-dimensional space.

The Tartan algorithm handles legitimate post-2007 registrations. Erie County has 296,742 active records in the out-of-range space, starting at ShortID 50,000,016, with real names, real registration dates from 2010 through 2023, distributed naturally across the ID range. These are people who registered after the HAVA transition and received Tartan IDs as part of normal database operations.

The Shingle algorithm handles something else entirely. The 42,371-record purged block occupies ShortIDs 53,655,358 through 53,697,834 — in the same out-of-range neighborhood as the active Tartan records, but generated by a different algorithm with a completely different mathematical structure. Where the Tartan produces pseudo-random numbers with quarter-arc patterns in 2D ID space, the Shingle produces a distinctive horizontal sawtooth — visible in the scatter plots of Erie’s out-of-range records as two dense horizontal bands at approximately 52.5 million and 53.6 million.

Tartan schematic

Shingle schematic

The critical observation is this: the algorithm chosen to assign a record’s ID number depended on whether the record was purged or active. Active records received Tartan IDs. Purged records received Shingle IDs. Both algorithms operated in the same ID neighborhood simultaneously, routing records to different mathematical tracks based on their status.

This is not a coincidence. An algorithm does not spontaneously sort records by purge status. Someone designed the Shingle to process purged records specifically, assigned it a territory within the out-of-range ID space, and ran it as a separate operation from the Tartan that was handling active registrations next door.

The system knew which records were purged at the moment of ID assignment. It used that knowledge to select which algorithm to apply. The algorithm selection is the proof.

What the Data Shows

Forensic analysis of Erie County’s voter roll produces the following:

Total Erie purged records: 578,153 — Spiral region (pre-2007 IDs): 353,735 — Tartan/Shingle region (post-2007 IDs): 224,418

Total Erie active records in out-of-range space: 296,742

Purge density in the largest consecutive block: 99.8% across 42,476 consecutive ID numbers.

The top ten consecutive purged blocks in the out-of-range region range from 2,259 to 42,371 records, with densities between 74.5% and 99.8%.

The Spiral purged records — those with pre-2007 IDs — behave normally. They have real purge dates, distributed organically throughout the ID space mixed in with active records, reflecting the genuine history of Erie’s voter roll. This is what legitimate purge record distribution looks like.

The Shingle purged records are the opposite. They have no purge dates. Their registration dates cluster on January 2nd of various years — a programmatic placeholder, not a real date. Their birth years peak in the early twentieth century for death-coded records, confirming these are people who were certainly deceased before 2007. And they occupy their own dedicated consecutive blocks, segregated from the active population.

The Spiral records are the control group. They show what normal looks like. The Shingle records show what deliberate looks like.

No Purge Dates: Born Already Dead

One detail deserves special attention: the empty purge date column.

When a voter dies and is removed from the rolls through the normal workflow, the removal generates a processing record — a date stamp indicating when the death was reported and the record was flagged for purging. This is basic database hygiene. It creates an audit trail.

The Shingle purged records have no such date. Not a single one. They were not removed from an active roll through the normal workflow. They arrived in the database already coded as purged, with their death or removal status pre-assigned, and no processing event was ever recorded because there was no processing event. The purge status was not applied to these records. It was built into them.

They were born already dead.

The Spiral purged records, by contrast, have purge dates going back before 2007 — 1,121 of them. Those records went through the normal removal workflow. Someone reported a death, the office processed it, a date was recorded. That is what legitimate record management looks like. The contrast with the Shingle records could not be more stark.

The Missing Purge Date Is Not an Oversight — It Is a Mechanism

The absence of purge dates across 224,418 out-of-range Erie records deserves more than a passing mention. It has a specific consequence that works in both directions simultaneously.

Retrospectively: without a purge date, there is no way to determine when a record was purged. Which means there is no way to determine whether any votes recorded in that record’s voter history were cast before or after the purge event. If a voter history shows a vote in 2020 and you do not know whether the record was purged in 2018 or 2022, you cannot evaluate whether that vote was legitimate. The purge date is the only timestamp that would allow that determination. Its absence makes the voting history of every one of these records permanently unauditable.

Prospectively: the PURGED status flag is supposed to prevent new ballots from being generated against the record. But as noted at the start of this article, it takes only a button push to change that status back to ACTIVE. If the status is changed temporarily, a ballot is generated, and then the status is changed back, the only evidence that would exist is a voter history entry. Which returns you to the retrospective problem — without a purge date you cannot determine whether that vote was cast before or after a legitimate purge event. A fraudulent activation and ballot generation would be indistinguishable from a legitimate historical vote.

The missing purge date does not just obscure the past. It provides cover for the future. Any ballot generated against these records — before or after, legitimately or not — becomes permanently impossible to evaluate.

This is not a data entry omission. Every legitimately processed purge record in Erie County’s Spiral region has a purge date. The workflow generates one automatically. The only way to produce 224,418 purged records with no purge dates is to insert them into the database without going through the normal removal workflow — which is exactly what batch insertion by algorithm would produce.

The absence of the purge date is not an oversight. It is a mechanism.

The argument for keeping purged records in the rolls rests on the claim that their presence is a benign consequence of legitimate database management — preserving historical records, preventing ID number conflicts, maintaining continuity across snapshots.

That argument cannot survive 42,371 consecutive purged records with no purge dates, assigned by a dedicated algorithm that routed records to its track based on their purge status, in a county where the legitimately purged records look completely different and are in a completely different part of the ID space.

This is not database management. This is database engineering for a purpose. The purged records in the Shingle blocks were not accumulated gradually through the normal attrition of a voter roll. They were selected, batched, and assigned IDs by an algorithm that was designed to process them specifically.

The 2,026,797 death-coded records in New York’s voter rolls statewide represent over two million ID numbers attached to purged registrations — each one a button push away from active status. Erie County’s Shingle blocks alone account for 42,371 of them in a single consecutive run.

The question is not whether this is a data integrity problem. It clearly is. The question is whether it is the kind of data integrity problem that happens by accident, or the kind that requires a plan.

42,371 consecutive purged records, assigned by a dedicated algorithm, with no purge processing dates, in a county where the legitimately purged records look nothing like this, answer that question.