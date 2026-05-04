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Petey's avatar
Petey
2h

You ve done remarkable work sir but until someone goes to jail or is hung from a lamp post it won’t stop

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
4h

I have Got to read this one again. Drinking out of a firehose time...

But I am remembering this. When I started looking at the registration numbers, thanks to engineers working on the reports posted by the Secretary of State's office, I studied a website called Public School Review. This was in July 2021. My question was why does Public School Review's data of High School students (10th, 11th, & 12th) from 2018 correlate so closely with registrations between Jan and Oct 2020? My theory was "The state" was using the state Dept. of Ed.'s database in the voter rolls. I couldn't imagine someone sitting at a work station and data entering like mad somewhere. I contacted Douglas Frank because he had already discovered the ties between registered voters, participation and the U.S. Census. I think these databases are Kissing-Cousins and it is why the state needs to "pilot" them. We know that "The state" has been trying to meld Human Services Dept. with "registering" to vote. They have become so confident that they don't even refer to us as "registered" voters anymore. We are now deemed by "The state" as to whether we are an "eligible" voter.

At this point, I believe each election needs it own voter roll. Think Shareholders of Record at a given date. Maybe then there will be less "election" noise run as cover. Right now they Love wiping the table and moving on to the next fake "election season".

Back to studying this post. Thank you!

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