Here is a video I made of my primary photoshoot in DC. I wanted to make this after seeing damage to the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool by vandals. Somehow, seeing objects like these destroyed or defaced bothers me at least as much as watching hooligans attack people.

The reason, I think, is that the hooligans announce their intentions when they attack a statue or some other memorial. They aren’t just attacking the stone, but the subject of the monument, the people who made it and maintain it, and those who are inspired by it.

An attack on the reflecting pool as an attempt to ruin our inspiration and crush our spirit. I hope the perpetrators are punished so severely and so publicly that no one dare try it again.