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Laura's avatar
Laura
17h

I really enjoyed the video. I wondered at the lack of traffic. Did you choose a time of day when less people might be visiting or was it truly uncrowded? I know nothing about photography but enjoyed seeing your craft and our beautiful monuments

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
ShelleyTuttle's avatar
ShelleyTuttle
14h

You have an eye for what counts, Andrew! This video made my patriotism soar. Good work!

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