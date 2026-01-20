In the year 2000, I spent 6 weeks in communist China on business. I stayed at the Royal Garden Hotel in Suzhou, a city once known for their literati scholars. By 2000, it was crowded with rats, filth, smog, and despair. The hotel played sad zither music on the intercom system in an endless loop. It was inescapable, even at four in the morning.

I spent a lot of my time drawing in Suzhou. Most of that was for the Scooby-Doo project I art directed. A studio in China had badly botched some animation work, so I had to come out and redraw a lot of key art to show them how to fix the rest. An animation director had come with me, but after a couple of weeks, he couldn’t take it any more and left.

The entire city shut down at 5:00. Like a light switch, people stopped whatever they were doing, even if only seconds from completing a task, and went home. This left me with plenty of time to wander around and draw the local sights. It also gave my government tails a tiny amount of exercise as they followed me around.

On one night, I decided to draw some crabs kept in the restaurant aquarium. This was so guests could select the exact food they wanted to eat. I saw the same thing at other restaurants. Waitresses actually brought the animals to the tables for inspection. Once, I saw a pretty waitress carry out a fairly long snake to display it to diners. As the snake writhed in her arms, I wondered how many more snakes she’d have to bring out before a choice was made.

The crabs were interesting to me primarily because I wanted to capture the motion of the water jetting into the aquarium and all the bubbles rising to the top. As I worked on the drawing, I noticed the thick rubber bands around each of the two crabs’ claws. They faced off against each other as if to fight, but both were helpless, and soon, would be eaten. They had no independent agency over anything truly important.

This, I think, is what it must have been like in Venezuela until recently, after President Trump removed Maduro. The people of Iran are fed up with living in a similar situation, and are now literally engaged in a battle to the death to free themselves of their Islamic conquerors. Europe, unfortunately, is in the same situation as those crabs. Not knowing they are helpless, still thinking they have some control over the situation.

I am thinking of this today thanks to a TV show called “Colony”. Colony is about how people strategize survival after earth has been conquered by aliens. Some decide to work with the aliens (collaborators), others do not (the Resistance). As I watched each episode, I never knew for sure which path made more sense. Ultimately, it came down to the motives of the aliens. If they intended to destroy humanity, then it made sense to resist. If they didn’t, it might make more sense to develop a symbiotic relationship, as the collaborators were doing.

If we apply this same reasoning to the problems in Iran and Europe (and America and other countries), the answer is pretty clear: resistance is the only option. This is because Islam’s stated goal is to destroy everything other than itself, and Islamic states, like communist ones, are intolerable.

The unrest in Iran has revealed something very hopeful: that other muslim majority countries may conceal significant anti-Islamic sentiment, and that many “muslims” aren’t truly muslim. They have adopted the guise of Islam to survive in the midst of their alien conquerors, but are waiting their opportunity to throw off the yoke of servitude to their current masters.

According to recent polling by the Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN), only 11 percent of Iranians support the Supreme Leader and the principles of the Islamic Republic. Roughly 70-80 percent say they would not vote for the regime. Iran has revealed something potentially explosive: that countries conquered by Islam may conceal vast populations who have adopted the guise of Islam to survive, but are waiting for their chance to throw off that yoke.

If Iran’s pattern holds elsewhere - and why wouldn’t it, given that nearly every Muslim-majority nation from North Africa to Indonesia became Muslim through conquest rather than choice - then the actual number of committed Muslims worldwide may be a small fraction of the reported 1.8 billion. The rest may be like those crabs in Suzhou: seemingly helpless with their claws banded shut, having no real agency over their lives, waiting for an opportunity to be freed from their Islamic conquerors.