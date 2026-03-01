A reader asked for a step-by-step guide to how the Bexar County false registrations were created. To make this list, I made 2 new discoveries about the algorithm. Enjoy!

The following steps reconstruct the algorithm as it can be inferred directly from the data. This is the sequence the author of the injection code must have executed.

Step 1 — Obtain the completed post-close check-in list. The algorithm requires the full February 18 check-in file after voting has concluded — all 4,851 real voters who checked in that day (based on subsequently released “clean” version of the file). None of the subsequent steps are possible with a partial list, because the alphabetical sort, the anchor selection, and the clone distribution constraint all depend on a closed, complete dataset.

Step 2 — Identify the dead zone in Texas State ID space. Query the complete Texas statewide voter registration database — all 18.3 million records across 254 counties — to locate unoccupied ranges in the ID number space. This reveals a void of approximately 777.7 million consecutive ID numbers containing zero legitimate registrations anywhere in the state: from ID 1,222,380,332 through ID 2,000,050,897. This reconnaissance could not have been conducted using the Bexar County poll book alone. It required state-level database access.

🚨 Step 3 — Solve the clone distribution constraint to determine the target counts. With T = 4,851 real February 18 voters, find values for anchor count (a) and synthetic count (s) such that each anchor receives either exactly 5 or 6 clones with no remainder, and x + y = a where 5x + 6y = s. The unique integer solution for a = 735 that produces the cleanest internal structure is s = 4,110, yielding x = 300 (five-clone anchors) and y = 435 (six-clone anchors). This solution is preferred over the zero-discard alternative (s = 4,116, x = 294, y = 441) because it produces a split where all four quantities — 735, 300, 435, and 4,110 — share a common factor of 15, and x = 300 is a clean multiple of 100. The cost of this preference is the deliberate discard of 6 real voter records. This is not a rounding artifact; it is a conscious sacrifice of completeness for internal elegance, and is itself a forensic signature of purpose-written code.

Step 4 — Sort the 4,851 real February 18 voters alphabetically by last name and partition. The complete cohort is sorted. The first 735 names — those at the top of the alphabetical order, running from Abel through the early B/C range — are retained as real records. The remaining 4,116 real voters are designated for deletion. Of those, 4,110 slots are filled by synthetic records and 6 are simply discarded, consistent with the constraint solved in Step 3. Every real voter whose last name falls beyond position 735 in the alphabetical sort has their genuine check-in record permanently erased. These individuals voted that day and have no surviving record in the production file — but they are recoverable by cross-referencing the replacement CSV file, which restores their identities.

Step 5 — Identify the alphabetical cutoff position. With y = 435 established in Step 3, the name at position 435 in the last-name alphabetical sort of the 735 retained anchors becomes the boundary of the six-clone group. That position is occupied by someone with the surname Braswell. His neighbor at position 436, also surnamed Braswell, receives only five clones. The cutoff falls between two members of the same household — not by coincidence but as a direct consequence of solving the integer constraint system.

Step 6 — Select a starting value within the dead zone. ⚠ Mechanism unresolved. A specific starting point within the void must be chosen. The value used is 1,253,115,467 as the integer base with .79993 as the fractional component, sitting approximately 31 million IDs above the lower boundary of the void. The starting value must be chosen so that the entire synthetic sequence of 4,110 records, spanning approximately 90.7 million ID numbers, fits entirely within the dead zone before reaching its upper boundary. Why this particular value within the void was selected remains the one element of the algorithm that cannot be reconstructed from internal evidence alone.

Step 7 — Assign endpoints and compute the spacing gap. The name at position 1 in the last-name alphabetical sort of the 735 anchors is assigned the chosen starting value as his first synthetic ID. The name at position 435 is assigned the sequence’s maximum value at the far end. The span between those two endpoint IDs divided by 4,109 (one less than the total record count) yields the uniform gap of approximately 22,084.82189. These two names were selected by two independent mathematical requirements: position 1 comes from the alphabet; position 435 comes from solving the clone distribution constraint. The same selection mechanism governs both endpoints, confirming one author, one algorithm, one deliberate act.

Step 8 — Generate the complete sequence of 4,110 fractional State IDs. Beginning at the starting value chosen in Step 6, the gap computed in Step 7 is repeatedly added to produce each successive State ID. Because both the starting value and the gap are non-integers, every record in the sequence automatically carries a fractional component — this requires no additional programming. The fractional components are a structural byproduct of the arithmetic, not a separately designed feature. At full ten-digit precision, the additions do not produce a perfectly uniform gap: IEEE 754 double-precision floating-point rounding generates exactly four distinct gap values, differing only at the tenth decimal place and cycling in a palindromic pattern. This is the deterministic signature of a specific sequence of floating-point operations in a compiled language. A spreadsheet cannot replicate this pattern.

Step 9 — Assign anchor identities to synthetic records. Each synthetic ID is paired with the name, party affiliation (REP), and precinct of the corresponding anchor voter. The 435 anchors at alphabetical positions 1 through 435 each receive six synthetic records; the 300 anchors at positions 436 through 735 each receive five.

🚨 Step 10 — Determine address treatment for each anchor using a household-detection heuristic. The algorithm applies one of two address strategies depending on whether an anchor shares a home address with another anchor in the 735-member set. For anchors with a unique address among the 735, each clone receives an incrementing street number (+1, +2, +3, etc. from the real address). For anchors whose address is shared with at least one other anchor, all clones for all anchors at that address receive an exact copy of the real address unchanged. The reason for this bifurcation is logical: if two people at the same address both had their clones incremented, their clone chains would converge on identical fabricated addresses, making them indistinguishable from each other. Exact copy is the fallback to avoid that collision. Of the 735 anchors, 488 had unique addresses and received incremented clones (producing 2,717 synthetic records), and 247 shared addresses and received exact copies (producing 1,393 synthetic records). This split is not algebraically determined — it reflects how many of the 735 real voters happened to share a household with another voter who also checked in that day. The household detection itself works by parsing the final word of the full name string as the last name. This parsing fails for names with suffixes: BARR JR is parsed as last name “JR” rather than “BARR,” causing the algorithm to misidentify him and his wife as unrelated, triggering the increment rule for both despite their shared address. Five such exception pairs were identified in the data. Three additional adjacent-position pairs (Ankrom, Blanton, Carreon) received incremented addresses despite correctly matching last names, pointing to an off-by-one error or race condition in the household detection logic at consecutive alphabetical positions. These implementation bugs are themselves forensic evidence: they reveal specific architectural decisions and failure modes of the underlying code.

Step 11 — Stamp all synthetic records with the check-in date of February 18, 2026. Every synthetic record receives a single uniform date, consistent with automated batch insertion. No synthetic record carries any other date.

Step 12 — Insert the synthetic records into the poll book back end. The 4,110 records are written directly into the database, bypassing any front-end validation that would reject fractional State IDs. This requires privileged back-end write access. The fractional State IDs are invisible to poll workers under standard display configurations, which truncate or round the ID column, but function as a precise machine-executable deletion key: a query filtering on STATE_ID ≠ FLOOR(STATE_ID) retrieves all 4,110 records with zero false positives and zero false negatives.