The following article was originally published on May 02, 2023. Like all articles older than 4 months, it is behind a paywall for paid subscribers only. However, it is an important article, so I am posting it again here for new readers.

The subject is the first steganographically-concealed algorithm I found in New York’s voter rolls, which I call “the Spiral”. It may be the first such algorithm found in the wild by anyone, anywhere.

The Spiral algorithm used in New York’s voter rolls assigns County voter ID (CID) numbers to State Board of Elections ID (SBOEID) numbers. It does this using a deterministic and reversible method. This means that the Spiral is predictable (deterministic) and it is designed to retrieve data of interest (reversible).

After working out a number of methods to reverse what the algorithm does, I have come to the conclusion that the Spiral’s most probable purpose is to create “markers” in the form of a serial ID number that I call the Algorithm ID (AID). These markers are useful in the context of an index, which in this case is the Spiral algorithm.

Examination of any anomalous digital phenomena can yield insight into what has been done and how it was done. Sometimes, the two can be difficult to differentiate. In an earlier post, I demonstrated a method for determining where each strand of numbers would be cut by the algorithm. The method works but it is not the method used by the algorithm. It was simply a way to figure out the same answer based on different information.

I think I now know how the algorithm does it. The image at the top of this post shows how it is done but here is the explanation:

Determine the range of SBOEID numbers allocated to your county of interest. To do this, the minimum and maximum values are all that are needed. Subtract the MIN from the MAX and add +1. This is your range. Create columns for each power of ten, in increasing orders of magnitude starting with “1”. For most counties, this will be 1, 10, 100, 1,000, and 10,000. Add a column labelled “0” for the MIN SBOEID. Each column is for numbers that belong to the same strand of CID numbers, where each CID is separated from the next by the power of ten value for that column. For instance, CID numbers in the 100 column appear every 100 numbers and will be continuous: 34,675 followed by 34,676 100 rows later, then 34,677 after 200 rows, and so on. Arrange the columns in the following order: 0 10,000 1,000 100 10 1 Assign Minimum (MIN) values for each column. Each value is based on the MIN value for the entire county plus a modifier. These numbers are consistent in most counties but there is some variety in the 10,000 (and possibly the 100,000) columns. Column 0: This is the MIN SBOEID for the county, no adjustment Column 10,000: MIN + 8,333 (75% of 11,111) Column 1,000: MIN + 833 (75% of 1,111) Column 100: MIN + 83 (75% of 111) Column 10: MIN + 9 (75% of 11 rounded up) Column 1: MIN + 1 Assign Maximum (MAX) values for each column. Column 0: This column has only one number, the MIN. It has no MAX Column 10,000: MAX - 2,778 (25% of 11,111) Column 1,000: MAX - 278 (25% of 1,111) Column 100: MAX - 28 (25% of 111) Column 10: MAX - 3 (25% of 11) Column 1: MAX for county Now calculate the range for each column. To do this, you must also calculate how many SBOEID numbers fit in each column. Column 0: Full range for county -1 (number of SBOEID numbers in Column 0) = Adjusted Range for next column Column 10,000: Adjusted range from previous column (0) divided by 11,111, rounded down = number of SBOEID numbers in column 10,000 (10Kn) Subtract (10Kn) from previous adjusted range. This is the new adjusted range for the next column Column 1,000: Adjusted range from previous column (10,000) divided by 1,111, rounded down = number of SBOEID numbers in column 1,000 (1Kn) Subtract (1Kn) from previous adjusted range. This is the new adjusted range for the next column Column 100: Adjusted range from previous column (1,000) divided by 111, rounded down = number of SBOEID numbers in column 100 (111n) Subtract (111n) from previous adjusted range. This is the new adjusted range for the next column Column 10: Adjusted range from previous column (100) divided by 11, rounded down = number of SBOEID numbers in column 10 (11n) Subtract (11n) from previous adjusted range. This is the new adjusted range for the next column Column 1: Adjusted range from previous column (10) divided by 1 = number of SBOEID numbers in column 1 (1n) Subtract (1n) from previous adjusted range. The product should be zero, indicating that all available SBOEID numbers have been used. Next, determine Minimum Algorithm ID (AID MIN) and Maximum AID (AID MAX) number for each column Column 0: AID MIN=1 AID MAX=1 Column 10,000: AID MIN= Previous column’s AID MAX +1 AID MAX= Current column’s AID MIN + 10Kn (number of SBOEID numbers allocated for column) Column 1,000: AID MIN= Previous column’s AID MAX +1 AID MAX= Current column’s AID MIN + 1Kn (number of SBOEID numbers allocated for column) Column 100: AID MIN= Previous column’s AID MAX +1 AID MAX= Current column’s AID MIN + 111n (number of SBOEID numbers allocated for column) Column 10: AID MIN= Previous column’s AID MAX +1 AID MAX= Current column’s AID MIN + 11n (number of SBOEID numbers allocated for column) Column 1: AID MIN= Previous column’s AID MAX +1 AID MAX= Current column’s AID MIN + 1n (number of SBOEID numbers allocated for column) The AID MAX for this column should equal the total range for the county Determine the last AID number (AID LAST) for each column. These are fixed by the algorithm to the following values: Column 0: 1 Column 10,000: Previous AID MAX +Current column’s AID MIN + 10Kn (number of SBOEID numbers allocated for column) Column 1,000: 9 Column 100: 83 Column 10: 833 Column 1: 8,333 Determine the first AID number (AID FIRST) for each column. These are fixed by the algorithm to the following values: Column 0: 1 Column 10,000: Previous AID MAX + 1 Column 1,000: 10 Column 100: 84 Column 10: 834 Column 1: 8,334 Determine value for the first AID number after the CUT (CUT LOW) for each column: Column 0: 1 (No CUT) Column 10,000: AID MAX + 1 (No CUT) Column 1,000: Previous AID MAX +1 Column 100: Previous AID MAX +1 Column 10: Previous AID MAX +1 Column 1: Previous AID MAX +1 The last AID number before CUT L is the same as AID MAX for each column Determine the position where each column is cut (CUT) Column 0: 1 (No CUT) Column 10,000: (No CUT) Column 1,000: Subtract previous AID MAX from current AID LAST = CUT Position (CUT POS) Position CUT L a number of rows above AID LAST equal to CUT POS CUT H is always immediately before CUT L Column 100: Subtract previous AID MAX from current AID LAST = CUT Position (CUT POS) Position CUT L a number of rows above AID LAST equal to CUT POS CUT H is always immediately before CUT L Column 10: Subtract previous AID MAX from current AID LAST = CUT Position (CUT POS) Position CUT L a number of rows above AID LAST equal to CUT POS CUT H is always immediately before CUT L Column 1: Subtract previous AID MAX from current AID LAST = CUT Position (CUT POS) Position CUT L a number of rows above AID LAST equal to CUT POS CUT H is always immediately before CUT L Calculate SBOEID numbers for each column Column 0: MIN Column 10,000: FIRST: MIN +8,333 (there is some variability, depending on county size. Sometimes, this value is 2,778) SBOEID second through seventh: Prev SBOEID +11,111 Exceptions exist in smaller counties. If there is only one value, it is 11,112) Column 1,000: FIRST: MIN +833 Second to AID 11: Previous + 1,111 From AID 12 through CUT H: in groups of 10 consecutive numbers: First is previous SBOEID + 1,112 Second through ninth are previous SBOEID plus 1,111 First SBOEID after CUT H (CUT L) is REMAINDER, calculated by: Adjusted range for column 1,000 (AR 1K) - (1,111*1Kn) = REMAINDER All subsequent numbers are Previous SBOEID + 1,111 Column 100: FIRST: MIN +83 Second to AID 91: Previous + 111 From AID 92 through CUT H: in groups of 10 consecutive numbers: First is previous SBOEID + 112 Second through ninth are previous SBOEID plus 111 First SBOEID after CUT H (CUT L) is REMAINDER, calculated by: Adjusted range for column 100 (AR 100) - (111*100n) = REMAINDER All subsequent numbers are Previous SBOEID + 111 Column 10: FIRST: MIN +83 Second to AID 841: Previous + 11 From AID 842 through CUT H: in groups of 10 consecutive numbers: First is previous SBOEID + 12 Second through ninth are previous SBOEID plus 11 First SBOEID after CUT H (CUT L) is REMAINDER, calculated by: Adjusted range for column 10 (AR 10) - (111*10n) = REMAINDER All subsequent numbers are Previous SBOEID + 11 Column 1: FIRST: MIN +1 Second to AID 8,341: Previous + 1 From AID 8,342 through CUT H: in groups of 10 consecutive numbers: First is previous SBOEID + 2 Second through ninth are previous SBOEID plus 1 There is no REMAINDER for Column 1 Adjust CID numbers Depending on the county, there are four known possibilities: Decimalization: Decimalize all CID numbers by adding decimal point to left of each CID number Sort after decimalization in ascending order Attach sorted CID numbers to SBOEID numbers in AID order Alphanumerics: Split Alpha character(s) from numeric component of each CID number Sort all CID numbers by alpha first, number second After sort, reposition all alphanumeric CID numbers after all numeric CID numbers, in alpha order Attach sorted CID numbers to SBOEID numbers in AID order Combination: First, decimalize numbers Then perform Alphanumeric sort Attach sorted CID numbers to SBOEID numbers in AID order No modification Attach sorted CID numbers to SBOEID numbers in AID order After attaching CID numbers to SBOEID numbers, delete decimal points, if any

That’s it! Kind of makes you wonder why, doesn’t it?

