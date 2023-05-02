The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spectra's avatar
Spectra
May 3, 2023

I almost developed a headache reading what you figured out!

Reply
Share
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
May 2, 2023

God blessed you with the analytical, clear thinking brain necessary to discover, reverse engineer, and articulate this steganography. Thank you for using it for the good to help us.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture