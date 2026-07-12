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romeotwoseven's avatar
romeotwoseven
1d

LOL - this is excellent...........hilarious, but sad at the same time

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Jenny Blount's avatar
Jenny Blount
1d

This isn't too much of an exaggeration. Funny/not funny

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