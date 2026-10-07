Communists are a lower life form. People who murder their parents to inherit more quickly are in the same category. This is because, like animals, insects, bacteria, and viruses, communists and parent killers do not respect boundaries. They have no conscious awareness that boundaries exist. To them, anything they see is already theirs.

If a bacterium could be taught English so that we could question its motives, I suspect it would sound like a communist.

Q: “Why did you enter Mr. Jones’ ear canal?”

A: “Because I saw food.”

Q: “Do you realize you harmed Mr. Jones by causing an ear infection when you entered his ear?”

A: “There is no Mr. Jones, only my food, which wasn’t enough by the way. I’m still hungry.”

Or a lizard:

Q: “Why did you steal the egg?”

A: “What, and wait for it to hatch? I’d starve! Besides, I left three other eggs.”

Parent killers and communists also have this in common: if someone else owns the thing they want, they imagine it is “stolen.” It is a fantasy, but a strong one they seem to believe.

Communists:

“No one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars. … You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern-day slave wages.” —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“Anybody who is a billionaire did not become a billionaire because they earned it or they deserved it.” —Tamatha Paul (New Zealand Green Party MP)

“If your net worth is above a billion dollars, then you have exploited other people… You’ve taken advantage of stealing their surplus labor value.” —Hasan Piker

Another self-justification is that the thing they want is something they already own, apart from someone else selfishly blocking their access:

Parent killers:

Stephen Seddon (Judge’s comment) “Despite the fact that your parents had always been very generous in supporting you, you wanted more and you wanted it now. Hence the plan to kill them and get your inheritance upfront.”

Alan Hruby pled guilty in 2014 to killing his parents and younger sister. His reported motive was to obtain an inheritance.

Jared Eng pled guilty to murdering his mother. Prosecutors alleged the motive was an $11 M inheritance not due until he was 35.

Aric Way, 2021 convicted of killing his mother. Prosecutors said his motive was to prevent his mother from selling a farm he expected to inherit.

Communists:

“The entire wealth of the capitalist class, the trillions produced by the labor of the working class, should be expropriated” —World Socialist Web Site

James Connolly, 1909 Q: WOULD YOU CONFISCATE THE PROPERTY OF THE CAPITALIST CLASS AND ROB MEN OF THAT WHICH THEY HAVE, PERHAPS, WORKED A WHOLE LIFETIME TO ACCUMULATE? Yes, sir, and certainly not. We would certainly confiscate the property of the capitalist class, but we do not propose to rob anyone. On the contrary, we propose to establish honesty once and forever as the basis of our social relations. This Socialist movement is indeed worthy to be entitled The Great Anti-Theft Movement of the Twentieth Century.

According to communists and parent killers, the things they take are theirs already, extracted from someone else, who in their minds has either stolen it or is preventing its good and practical use by those entitled to it. This brings us back to lower life forms.

Zombie Ant Fungus:

This weird fungus infects ants. Once infected, it not only eats the ant’s body, it causes the ant to climb onto a leaf or twig, then extends a new stalk of fungus through the ant’s body. To the fungus, the ant is simply a worker that has one purpose: to provide food and transportation for the fungus.

Parasitoid Wasps:

These fellows lay eggs on or in caterpillars and other insects. The larvae eat the insect they are attached to, but avoid the vital organs until there is nothing else to eat. This allows their meal to last as long as possible. When ready to pupate, they eat the remainder of their host, which is killed in the process. Like the zombie ant fungus, to these wasps, other insects are there to serve their reproductive needs, and have no independent agency.

Mammals:

The fungus and the wasp have no idea that the ant or caterpillar is independent of their needs. Higher up the ladder, the excuse of ignorance disappears. Several mammals clearly recognize that something belongs to another animal, and take it anyway whenever they are strong enough.

Spotted hyenas track hunts they did not make. When a cheetah or a pack of wild dogs brings down an animal, the hyenas arrive in numbers and drive the hunters off. They steal from lions too, when the odds favor them.

Chimpanzees go further. At Gombe and Kibale, groups of males patrol the edges of their range, cross into a neighbor’s territory when they outnumber the residents, and kill rivals they catch alone. Over the years, the raiders absorb the dead males’ range, taking land, not food.

In fisheries from Alaska to the South Atlantic, some orcas have learned to strip fish from longlines. The fishermen did the work of catching it. The whale takes it because it is there.

When male lions takes over a pride, they do not stop at the territory. They kill the cubs already there. With the cubs gone, the females come back into breeding condition, and the newcomers claim the range, the females, and every future offspring as their own. Everything the previous males built is taken, and their heirs are eliminated so the newcomers can take possession sooner.

In each case, the animal knows the resource belongs to someone else. It takes it anyway, because it can.

Humans:

And this brings us back to humans who perform the same or similar actions relative to others’ property or lives as we see at lower orders of the animal kingdom, indeed the very lowest discernible rungs of that ladder, combined with the intelligence required to justify their actions.

Communism isn’t simply theft, it is mindless, soulless, and often murderous.