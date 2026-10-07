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Bryan
Oct 7

This describes very well a world without a transcendent, immutable, moral authority.

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GAVEMartin
Oct 8

Almost time for a golf outing!

Communists should like golf where the scoring is based on "less is more". I wonder if AOC plays during the off-season of the Met Gala? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZi-HsXKbMw

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