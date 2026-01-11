On Christmas, 1972, I was seven years old. My mother’s estranged second husband, David, gave me a Hasbro Talking Action Team Commander for the holiday. It was my favorite toy of the holiday. This was back when I attended an elite private school in San Jose, Harker/Academy, paid for by a Christian couple who wanted to adopt my sister and I.

Harker/Academy had been the Harker School for Girls and the Academy for Boys, two separate schools, until shortly before I started attending there. The academy half of the school was a military school with a cadet program, uniforms, and even a real retired major from one of the armed forces as a counselor. I used to talk to him all the time, hoping to be admitted to the cadet program. I didn’t know it, but my mother had forbidden it. She didn’t believe in the military.

Regardless, for the year and a half I attended the school, I entertained the hope that I might be marching with my friends on the field instead of being limited to the academic side of the program.

My talking G.I. Joe was one way to pretend that I was a U.S. soldier out in the field protecting innocent people around the world.

On the afternoon of Christmas Day, I went to a local playground with three friends. We all brought our G.I. Joes. Mine was the only one that talked. He had a pull chain that allowed him to speak any one of several phrases, like, “Mission accomplished. Good work men”, and “ The adventure team has the situation controlled”. It wasn’t super realistic, but for a seven year old, it was good enough.

My G.I. Joe was the only one that could talk. The other kids kept mentioning this. They thought it was unfair that my toy was better than their toys. They decided I couldn’t play with them for that reason. Desperate to continue playing, I found a nail in the tan bark (wood chips to you easterners), and used it to puncture the chest speaker through each of 19 holes in the chest. After that, about all it could say was “Awkshkkkkrrr—ttah mlooxxxx rrrr”.

My friends let me rejoin the group, but I wasn’t happy. I’d just destroyed my toy to match the quality of the other G.I. Joes. I didn’t know it at the time, but that was communism. When I got home, I decided they were bad friends and I was never going to do something like that again. It was my “never give in, never surrender” moment. From then on, if I thought something was good or right or true, it would be defended, not sacrificed.

It’s been 53 years and I still feel guilt about this incident. I expect that when I meet my maker someday, I will be asked about it.

I’m thinking of this today as I read the news coming out of Iran. The people there need a rescue. I hope and pray it is soon.