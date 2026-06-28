I guess I like the new Uwe Boll film Citizen Vigilante. This is the movie recently made famous because it was banned in Germany and the UK, then released everywhere for free by Elon Musk for 48 hours.

I’ve now seen it twice all the way through. That is, except the sex scene that contributed nothing to the story. On the second run, I realized something surprising: The Citizen Vigilante character is the new Batman, and Armie Hammer, the actor who plays him, is the new Bruce Wayne.

Batman director Christopher Nolan can’t do anything about it, nor the actors who have played Batman in recent years: Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson. Compared to Hammer’s Vigilante, they’re all sissies.

Hammer is focused, wealthy, and engineered for raw, cold, fury. He says what needs to be said, does what must be done, doesn’t apologize, and takes out the trash. There is no sentimentality or crying over past wrongs or a deceased father.

More than anything else, Hammer’s character goes after criminals— mostly migrants—because the people who are supposed to maintain our social infrastructure have failed to do so for decades. This is the essential point the film reveals, even if it never states it explicitly. The only reason the Vigilante character is necessary is because other people didn't do their jobs. If they had, there would never have been a need for force, let alone lethal violence. Closed borders can stay closed indefinitely without any physical altercations. Open them, and removing the rot that flows in becomes extraordinarily difficult.

It’s something we all see, but I had a hard time putting a name to it until I saw Citizen Vigilante. The hard times experienced today in America, Europe, and other places, were caused by people who bent to the slightest pressure, and compromised our laws in the process. It would have been considerably easier and much less messy to have held the line in the first place.

This is what our legal system exists to enforce: obey the laws strictly, and on the other end enforce them — as Rudy Giuliani did in the 1990s — and everyone benefits. Not only that, but there will be less death and destruction overall.

We didn’t do this, and now have arguments online about whether Citizen Vigilante is a dangerous example. No one says a word about John Wick, who racks up a much higher body count. This is a clear signal that critics of Boll's film are not reacting to the graphic violence, but to the targets of that violence. Audiences don't mind when Wick murders hundreds of gangsters for killing his dog, but weep for migrant murderers and rapists killed by the Vigilante.

The movie makes one other thing clear, at least for people living in Eastern Europe: the police, courts, and government won’t protect you from any level of harm, but will protect any criminal from justice. Meaning: it is open season on the native population of Europe. That is the message sent by banning this film — which is a cry for help if nothing else — and by prosecuting victims while letting perpetrators off with minimal or no penalties.

The film is based on a true story, the brutal gang rape of a 14 year old girl in Germany, in which all of the perpetrators were released with suspended sentences. That alone is outrageous, but it keeps happening. We know this thanks in part to British MP Rupert Lowe of Reform UK, whose party recently released the Rape Gang Inquiry Report— arguably the most harrowing account of crime, injustice, and institutional corruption ever written in the English language. It documents decades of systematic abuse enabled by authorities who prioritized everything except the safety of the victims.

Watching the movie, it’s hard not to picture Europe as a forest full of native citizens as game, hunted by foreigners who have been given the equivalent of 007-style licenses to kill by their own governments. In that context, it is no wonder many otherwise pleasant, docile citizens are cheering for the Citizen Vigilante.

Spoiler and content warning: This movie is low budget and it shows. It is graphic, but the subject matter demands it. There is an unnecessary sex scene you can fast forward through without missing anything. And if you come away thinking this is just a movie, you've missed the point entirely. This is the last exit sign before the train goes over the cliff.