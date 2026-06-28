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John Obidienzo's avatar
John Obidienzo
9h

“The film is based on a true story, the brutal gang rape of a 14 year old girl in Germany, in which all of the perpetrators were released with suspended sentences.”

This is precisely addressed in the first six and a half minutes of “The Godfather.” The opening scene marks the films essence. ‘Amerigo’ Bonasera is the undertaker in the dark. Bonasera translates to, good evening—a polite greeting in Italian—it begins a conversation about justice in America the Beautiful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZHsmb4ezEk

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