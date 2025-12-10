Her Navy SEAL son died at 27. Shortly after the 2020 election, She did did her job by preserving election records. She was arrested in 2022, convicted in August 2024, and sentenced to nine years in prison in October 2024. She has now been incarcerated in Colorado’s La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado for 14 months. Her life has been threatened there, and she has been physically attacked three times. Tina Peters is 70 years old. She is a political prisoner.

Jena Griswold is Colorado’s cross-eyed, overweight, wax-complexioned, twice-married Secretary of State. In 2021, Griswold referred Peters to the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI. The ostensible justification was that Peters had allowed unauthorized access to Dominion Systems voting equipment, and thus had endangered the security of elections in Mesa.

Peters was concerned that Dominion Systems was about to send a technician who would delete all 2020 election data by installing something called a “trusted build”. Others had reported that the trusted build overwrote all existing data on the devices, making it totally unrecoverable.

As Peters understood the law, she was required to retain all data from the 2020 election for at least two years after the election. If she allowed the trusted build to be installed, she risked violating the law and losing data related to an election that was attracting considerable attention for irregularities. Rather than allow this to happen, she made a backup of the drive before the trusted build was installed. As expected, the trusted build deleted all traces of the 2020 election data.

Tina Peters is one of three county clerks to have followed the law by preserving and protecting 2020 election data prior to its unlawful destruction. The other two clerks, Merlin Klotz and Dallas Schroeder were also from Colorado. They were invstigated by Griswold’s office, but not prosecuted.

The difference between Peters and the other two clerks is that Peters had her copy of the Mesa County disk forensically analyzed for any sign of election law violations. The other two copied the disk, but made no effort to analyze them. This is why charges related to “unauthorized access” were levied against Peters. She had done the unthinkable by allowing someone from outside her office, an expert, to review the data.

Peters was prosecuted by District Attorney Daniel Rubenstein. The judge in her case, Matthew Barrett said the following at her sentencing, “You are no hero. You abused your position – and you’re a charlatan who used, and is still using your prior position to peddle a snake oil that’s been proven to be junk time and time again. Your lies are well-documented and these convictions are serious. I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could. You’re as defiant as a defendant as this court has ever seen.”

It’s easy to be “defiant” when you are innocent.

Let us assume for a moment that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. In that case, Tina Peters was still following the law as she understood it (and as anyone should understand it) by preserving election data. Her action created an audit trail that would have otherwise been destroyed. The data made it possible to adjudicate any claims that might have been filed before the 22 month preservation period expired.

Peters went on to have the data analyzed for any sign of malfeasance. This is a sensible step to take and was within the purview of her duties as clerk. If her examiner found nothing of interest, there would be no need to trouble anyone else. If there was something interesting, then that would require involving law enforcement.

Judge Barrett would have us believe that Peters must die in jail because she not only disagrees that the 2020 election was clean, but took steps to determine whether the assertion was true. At worst, assuming the judge’s colorful characterizations had any basis in fact, Peters should have been penalized administratively or voted out of office, not criminally prosecuted.

Based on what I have read on this case, it is an apalling travesty. Peters is innocent. The people who arranged to have her imprisoned are guilty. This includes the Secretary of State, District Attorney, Judge, and every other person remotely connected to the persecution of Peters.

Every fraction of a second that Peters remains in jail is another burning coal on the conscience of the souls of her persecutors. They obviously do not believe in God or they wouldn’t risk their future in this way. No matter what earthly rewards they have gained so far, and how many more are waiting for them, this crime against Peters is compounded moment by moment. As it increases their load of sin, it expiates hers by orders of magnitude.

The ugliness of this is a disgrace. President Trump asked Governor Jared Polis to release Peters from prison. He refused. He gave high-minded sounding reasons for his refusal. He wanted to uphold state sovereignty but not turning her over to federal custody (where she may have been granted clemency and released), to defend “election integrity” (a Satanic level of irony), and said there was no basis for clemency (due to ill-health or compassion).

Why won’t they release Tina Peters? Governors, prosecutors, and judges daily release murderers, rapists, and drug dealers onto the streets, sometimes prior to ever experiencing incarceration. Why is Peters different?

As Peters’ attorney Peter Ticktin wrote, “Tina Peters is a critical, and necessary witness to the most serious crime perpetrated against the United States in history”.

That would be ample justification for anyone involved in a criminal conspiracy to detain Peters. Add to that the deterrent effect that imprisoning an innocent 70 year old gold star mom and cancer survivor will have on other county clerks. It’s a power move. “If we’re willing to put the most sympathetic person on earth in jail, no one is immune from punishment if they so much as think of exposing our evil”.

I had a dream a few months ago. In it, Ted Nugent sang a song titled, “Somebody Saw You”. The “somebody” was God. He sang the song to give hope to all the people persecuted during the Biden years, to let them know God has their back.

The best thing Tina’s persecutors can do for themselves is to stop the accumulation of sin immediately. Every moment only increases their burden. It might be scary to let her go, particularly because it could led to being prosecuted themselves, but no human prison can compare to what they lose by unrepentantly allowing the abuse of Tina Peters to continue.

Merry Christmas.