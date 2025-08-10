“Sometimes you want to go Where everybody knows your name, And they’re always glad you came. You wanna be where you can see, Our troubles are all the same. You wanna be where everybody knows your name.”

“Cheers” and “Oncle Jean’s” are both bars. Cheers is the fictititous bar from Boston, Oncle Jean’s was a pub I knew in Breda, the Netherlands. The dean of my school had a party at Oncle Jean’s at the end of every school year. Over twelve years, I attended twelve of those parties. And I don’t drink. I went for the people, where everybody knew my name.

At the third of those parties, I sat at a picnic bench in the outdoor seating area with some colleagues. Kim was there, as was Neville, Ronny, Martin, and possibly Brian. I’m not sure if Brian had been hired yet. In total, there were about six of us. As the department manager, I had interviewed and hired almost everyone at the table. The only exceptions would be if any programming teachers had snuck over to a table full of art teachers. It was a real possibility at those parties. All sorts of wild things used to happen.

Kim decided to have some fun. “Why do you support the conservatives in America?” he asked. Every person at the table, including Kim, was liberal. I was the only exception. Some members of teaching staff, though not on my team, were openly communist. For the next two hours we had a very cordial and interesting conversation. I told the group that the same conversation would have been impossible in the United States. “We have free speech, but we don’t. Thanks to political correctness, though we are allowed to say anything, we aren’t supposed to. And if we do, we get punished for it.” This was in 2009.

For the record, I genuinely enjoyed working with these colleagues, and the many more who became members of the teaching staff in later years. There are no exceptions to this. I liked them all, and still do. Two of them came all the way to America to say hello after I moved away. However, things had already started changing by 2017, two years into President Trump’s first term.

Colin, a great big hulking Irishman, who, at 6’ 3” was the runt of a litter of 4 huge boys, was one of my last hires before I started my PhD. He was well-liked by the students and by me, so I was surprised when he got in my face about Trump one afternoon at lunch. We were sitting with about 10 colleagues in the cafeteria. He was shouting. As far as he was concerned, Trump was bad, so I was bad for liking him. There was a flaw in his reasoning, but he wasn’t in a mood to discover what it might be.

Alan, a friendly British game design teacher, asked me this in 2017, with bitter hatred dripping from every word, “Are you saying that American police aren’t systemically racist?” After I answered “yes”, Alan got up in an effete huff and left the table.

One teacher, a former Disney artist and avowed anarchist named Ralph, had this to say at one lunch, “I hate the man, but anyone can tell that the media is treating Trump incredibly badly. The coverage is more than unfair, it’s false.” He got away with it thanks to his hippie anarchist/communist credentials, but others at the table were less pleased than they could have been. Maybe they figured he was high.

Then we had the obese hairy male student who insisted on wearing dresses and prancing around like an unrealistic caricature of a little girl. I was told I had to refer to him, and other students like him, as “she/her”. Nothing doing. Not me. This was one of many things that eventually led to my resignation, after co-founding, designing, and helping to build one of the most successful undergraduate programs in the Netherlands. I liked the place, but not what it was becoming.

It is now almost seven years after I left. A few weeks ago, I accidentally sent a Facebook invitation to connect to Brian. I thought I was accepting his request, but it turns out it was a reccomendation, not an invitation. This is how Brian responded:

“I saw your friend request today Andrew and I have given it a lot of thought but no. I’m not going to add you…I noticed when you left and started to post some horrific content on Facebook [regarding the dangers of unchecked migration into Europe by muslims] that your world view had become even more distorted, hateful and utterly repugnant to me on many levels [like support of then-President Trump], and I begged you to stop, you didn't. So I de-friended you, rather than have to listen to any more of your pontification of the laws of Andrew...”.

The message reminded me of an old professor of mine, Ronald G. Robertson. We’d become friends after I left school, and visited him as a family regularly after I moved to work in the film industry in LA. We drove up to his place in Santa Barbara on weekends, slept at his house, and had many interesting conversations. Then, after over 20 years of friendship, he learned I was conservative. I hadn’t been concealing it, it just never came up. And just like that, we weren’t friends any more. Ron died in 2022 at 95 years old. It would have been nice to offer condolences, but it was too awkward.

Ironically, I’d known Ron longer than I’d known my own father. I met Ron when I was 14, when I started started college, but didn’t meet my father until I was 16.

Another friend from long ago, a best friend, stopped talking to me after learning I was conservative. As a materialist skeptic, he was very aware that I believed in God and other things he didn’t believe in. That didn’t bother him. Supporting Trump bothered him. He’s married into the Thai royal family. I’ve been introduced to several of them in person, in their own homes. Although Trump wasn’t discussed on those occasions (he hadn’t decided to run for office yet), I doubt their views are any different from my friend’s.

Until today, I didn’t want to admit it, but battle lines have been drawn. Even if we don’t participate, or refuse to look, the other side has decided which side we are on. We have been sorted into groups based on our worldviews, and aren’t supposed to mix anymore.

It is a huge shame. I miss those parties at Oncle Jean’s, and what I interpreted to be free speech there. Cheers, Oncle Jean’s.

That said, the liberals/progressives/ communists cannot be allowed to win on any issue. Anything they have managed to gain in the past must be taken away and never returned. Their ideology is more dangerous than nuclear missiles, and cannot be allowed to proliferate. I hate to say this to my old friends, but here it is, “I sincerely regret your foolishness.”