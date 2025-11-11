The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Carrier's avatar
Jonathan Carrier
18h

I haven't seen your scenario: pipe bomb curtails Congressional action, anywhere before. It may have been implied, but not said. The previous work that I've seen focuses primarily on who is the bomber. You've focused on the why it happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ang C's avatar
Ang C
20h

One big question that I’ve heard asked is: why was Kamala Harris at the DNC at all, rather than in Congress for the vote? Extremely suspicious, imo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture