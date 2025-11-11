There is a famous painting by the Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte titled “Ce n’est pas une pipe”. In French, this means “This is not a pipe”. And that is the pun. It is a painting of a pipe, not a pipe, yet it is a pipe. Or rather, the image of one.

I’m beginning to feel the same way about the J6 “pipe bomb”.

Recently, It was announced in multiple outlets that the J6 pipe bomber had been identified. For anyone who missed the original story. It went like this: on January 6, 2021, as the Trump Stop the Steal rally was underway, pipe bombs were discovered at DNC and RNC headquarters a little after 1PM.

Another event going on at this time was that congress was scheduled to start debating whether to delay certification of the 2020 election pending a review of election irregularities. They started on time, but thanks to the pipe bombs, they stopped almost as soon as they started, and then were ushered to safety. Then the fake J6 “insurrection” occurred, thus keeping representatives sequestered for most of the day.

When they came back out to resume their duties, it was as if they had never decided to talk about election irregularities. Instead, they voted to certify the election, and that was that. This is because Nancy Pelosi took over thanks to the “emergency”.

According to the FBI, the bombs were “viable”. Meaning, they had explosives inside and would have exploded if they hadn’t been found. And this is where it looks all shades of wrong. Here is a video of one of the bombs in situ, exactly as found. This bomb just about screams “I’m a bomb!” thanks to the enormous kitchen timer, not to mention the ticking noise they make. A four year old who had ever seen a Bugs Bunny or Roadrunner cartoon would have known what this was.

Of perhaps greater interest, the position of this bomb makes no sense. It’s sitting beside the back leg of a bench and slightly behind it, in plain view of anyone walking by. Anyone about to sit on the bench couldn’t help but see it unless they were blind.

If we ignore the fact this bomb was certain to be discovered the first time a person walked by, who was the intended target? A bomb of that size in that location filled with black powder (according to the FBI) won’t knock down a wall or create a crater in the pavement. It could destroy someone sitting on the bench or injure anyone standing within about 20 feet.

How many people stand around outside on freezing January afternoons in front of the RNC and DNC headquarters? Was the bomb trying to kill office workers forced to smoke outside? Apart from that strange possibility, the bomb’s effect radius isn’t measured only in size, but in time. The danger zone is about a 20 foot circle and lasts for a second or less. Anyone farther away than that, or not present at that moment, wouldn’t be harmed.

A nuclear bomb that explodes on a deserted island won’t hurt anyone, as we know from the Bikini Atoll experiments in 1946. Washington DC isn’t exactly Bikini Atoll, but the 20 foot circle around each of those pipe bombs is pretty close for Washington, D.C.

A real bomber, even the numbskull inbred hillbilly MAGA loving, government hating Trump supporter the FBI and press want us to believe it was, wouldn’t be this dumb. A blind stork could accidentally drop a bomb in a better spot than this if real harm was the goal. This is why I don’t believe the bomber is a lone wolf. Lone wolfs, no matter how dumb they are, can’t be this dumb.

One could say the effect radius of these two bombs was greater than the blast radius they were capable of. It is to an extent true. These two bombs caused the Capitol to be evacuated of government officials during a critical debate, at precisely the right time to accomplish that feat. The bombs may have been made by Wile E. Coyote, but the “blast” reached the Capitol.

Who would have wanted that to happen? It’s a long list. I’m looking forward to every one of them getting locked up forever. The J6 insurrection narrative needs a stake through the heart, there to remain for all eternity. It was an audacious and destructive lie that must be exposed. Will the pipe bomber be the first step toward true accountability? I hope so.