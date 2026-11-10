On September 28, 2025, I had this dream:

I see what looks like a large frozen lake. The water looks like it is moving because of the shape it is in, but that is an illusion. I pass along the shore quickly, as if passing over a bridge. Behind me now, I see what looks like a giant white and yellow porcelain sculpture of an American eagle. I look again and it seems to be broken, then missing.

I mention this to a woman who is near me. She says someone has taken the pieces and repaired it, so the eagle has not been destroyed. I am still concerned, because it isn’t where it belongs, but the woman isn’t worried, nor does she think of it as stolen. From her perspective, it has been saved.

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I have had a number of dreams that portend good things for our nation, often combined with troubling imagery, as in this one. I remember thinking of them before President Trump won his second term. At the time, I’d had several that required Trump to win, and one that stated explicitly that he would. Despite that, the unrelenting lawfare, the assassination attempts, the persecution of his aides, all gave me cause to worry.

And then Donald J. Trump, our forty-fifth president, became our forty-seventh. I thought we had been rescued from depravity, communism, and forced medical suicide. The first few months encouraged that belief: DOGE and the fraud it uncovered, the NGOs, the closure of USAID, tariffs bringing billions to our treasury, and the many terminations of Biden/Obama era employees.

Then came the pushback: judges in every case, reversing every good thing President Trump did. A Republican congress, cowed by their inferiors, the minority Democrat Party, actively worked against the president, or simply dragged their feet. As we made our way to midterms, on the heels of previously unthinkable good news: the recovery of the Panama Canal, The deal with Greenland, Maduro’s extraction from Venezuela, The first serious response to Iran, and the rise of populist conservative governments around the world: El Salvador, Argentina, Poland, Japan, then, things started going awry.

The first strong hint was the apparent loss of Flavio Bolsonaro to the communist despot Lula and his pet monkey, Judge Moraes. Then the failed coup in Poland, executed by the hapless Donald Tusk. A few days ago, we had the disastrous and suspicious midterms.

I might have been willing to concede the strangely large Democrat victories if recent events throughout Trump’s second term were unpopular among conservatives. They weren’t. If anything, people liked him more, even if liberal/communist hatred was at an all-time high. The midterms did not look like the natural product of a dissatisfied people. They looked like an incompetent aged vice-president hiding in a basement instead of campaigning, then receiving 81 million votes.

There was an explanation for Biden’s victory: mail-in votes. I think that part was true. Left unsaid was whether the ballots or the registrations they were based on were genuine. I believe something similar occurred in our midterms last week.

We’ve been here before. In 2020, out of an excess of decorum, we handed the country over to people who had in no way earned it, unless a successful coup counts as “earning” something. The way I look at it, if a fox gets into the hen house and makes off with a chicken, that’s too bad, but if the farmer is there and doesn’t take a shot, it’s his fault more than the fox. That is because it is the farmer’s responsibility to look after his farm, while it is the fox’s nature to despoil it.

We can give our permission to others to protect us, as we do with government, but if it ceases to follow through on those obligations, it loses its authority. It is then that we are left with our own claws, our own defenses, to protect ourselves and those around us.

These are the thoughts I had after the midterms. And then I remember this dream and others like it, and the doubts I felt before the 2024 election. I pray to God right now that this is the same. That the trepidation I feel will go away, because our country is restored. America is more than beautiful, it is great. I do not want to see its traditions trampled anymore. Please God, make it so.

Amen.