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Pamela Poll's avatar
Pamela Poll
7h

Amen. Trump and the patriots with him must expose the election fraud. This election can't be allowed to stand. This election system can't be allowed to continue.

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M J Smoot's avatar
M J Smoot
2h

Thank you so much. This is very encouraging, especially from you who knows the fraud, like I do.

We must hold on to our God Given dreams and visions. We must stay the course.

America will fulfill her Divine Destiny and this is not it, not yet.

Texas is not majority Democrats. I expect a large correction coming. I think we're going thru a birthing. What feels like the end is actually the beginning of Real Election Integrity.

There's a recent meme that I really like. The top part is a picture of rioters saying, ‘ we're coming’. The bottom of the picture is a white haired lady. Her hair is in a bun and she's holding a rifle out of her window. She says, ‘ well hurry up. I've got a pie in the oven.’ 😆 That's me, that's us - we were born for such a time as this. There is no giving up, abd we're ready for the fight.

God bless you abd keep you.

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