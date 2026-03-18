News4San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas: “Bexar County election officials say a post-election audit of ballots cast in the March 3, 2026, Primary Election confirmed the county’s electronic vote totals.”

Most readers already know why this is a worthless piece of information, but to make it plain for everyone, this type of audit is designed to catch miscounts, not fraud. It is as if they think it is still the year 2000, and we’re in the middle of the Bush V. Gore lawsuit.

Let’s say a child made 1,000 drawings of ballots on ballot paper and ran them through a ballot counting device, like a DS-200 tabulator. It would count 1,000 “ballots”. If those were hand-counted, they would confirm 1,000 ballots. However, though innocently made, they are all fraudulent and none are genuine ballots.

Now imagine a crafty gentleman sneaks into the polling station after hours and prints up 1,000 genuine ballots using the ballot printer at the station. He then fills them out, runs them through the DS-200, and it counts 1,000 ballots. A later hand count verifies the count was accurate. And yet, though genuine ballots, these are all fraudulently generated and none should have been counted.

Scenario 3 involves injecting fake voter registrations into the voter rolls, and requesting mail-in ballots in the names of the fake people. Those ballots are illegitimate, but will be counted along with all the other mail-in ballots because they are forensically indistinguishable. A hand count, again, will verify that the tabulator accurately counted a mixture of legitimate and illegitimate ballots, but it cannot distinguish the two.

My observations tell me that whether or not any of the above three possibilities took place, a fourth likely did: fake registrations were temporarily manufactured at the poll pad level. These registrations never appeared in the voter rolls, allowing them to appear “clean” to any officials, like Bexar County’s Elections Administrator, Michelle Carew. Those registrations appeared on poll pads in their check-in list, indicating that the fake names were used to generate real ballots for each of the 4,110 fake records. Then, the records were erased, leaving the physical ballots mixed with all the rest, both physically and electronically.

Both would count the same, though the check-in record would not match the tabulator count. In fact, I am informed that independent observers in Bexar County have documented exactly this discrepancy during the February 2026 early voting period: the DS200 tabulator recorded more votes than the check-in record showed voters.

The News4San Antonio audit story then completes the chain: if the hand count confirmed the tabulator count, and the tabulator count exceeded the check-in count, then the hand count also confirmed a ballot total that exceeds the number of voters who were recorded as having checked in. The audit did not detect this. It was not designed to. It compared ballots to tabulator results, found them consistent, and declared the election clean.

This is precisely the vulnerability that the alleged scheme exploits. The synthetic check-in records were erased, leaving the physical ballots mixed with all the rest — both physically and electronically indistinguishable. The tabulator counted them all. The hand count confirmed the tabulator. And the check-in record, quietly cleaned up before anyone official looked at it, no longer shows the voters who supposedly cast those extra ballots.

In Bexar County in particular, candidate Weston Martinez made specific allegations relating to the February 18, 2026 check-in list for the Republican primary. I was asked to analyze that list. In my professional opinion, there is no question that it contains 4,110 fraudulent entries that could have been used to generate genuine ballots. The hand count audit does not address this. It does not even look at the check-in record. It is worthless theatre at best, intentional obfuscation at worst.