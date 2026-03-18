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Pamela Poll's avatar
Pamela Poll
21h

Andrew, I had lunch with a friend yesterday and was trying to explain to her what happened in Bexar County and found myself unable to answer her questions. I am hoping you can tell me where I am stumbling. I said something like:

A candidate in Bexar County, TX received a list of people who voted on one day of early voting and found that there were duplicates of voters created with fake IDs that had decimals added. The duplicates were created using a mathematical algorithm that showed evidence of being deliberately programmed. 735 real voters were used to create 4110 fake voters and then delete 4116 real voters. Then the fake duplicates were changed to real voters pulled from the County voter rolls. But these people didn't really vote. The program votes for them. Then someone with access to the county tabulators had to secretly go in and run physical ballots through the tabulators for the fake voters. So later when the candidate received a second version of who voted on that day the list looked normal.

Is this even close to what happened? I'm assuming TX is like CO where a person fills out an actual ballot and that ballot is run through a tabulator to count it. Does this mean that there are 4116 extra ballots in the tubs where the ballots are stored after going through the tabulator? I am confused on the physical reality based on the voter swaps. CO does not use poll pads.

Thanks for your help. I've been a poll watcher in CO many times and watched a couple recounts including Tina Peter's 2022 race for SOS in CO. They never hand count the ballots. They just run them through the tabulators a second time. The final recounts that I watched in my county were always 3 or 4 votes off from the original count.

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2 replies by Andrew Paquette, PhD and others
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
1d

Excellent article clearly detailing important points that need to be understood by many more voters!

Keep the articles coming and I’ll keep sharing them! 😁👍⤵️

https://x.com/ncfortwiter/status/2034369932289524047

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