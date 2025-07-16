Today, two of my peer-reviewed papers were published in the same issue of the Journal of Information Warfare. One more, (Ohio) has been approved for publication and will likely come out 3-4 months from now in the next issue. Today's published research documents the first peer-reviewed evidence of exploited vulnerabilities in state voter registration systems, including 141 confirmed instances of duplicate voting in just one small suburb of Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Here are the links on the journal’s website:

Or you can look at them on my ResearchGate page:

This is the kind of work your paid subscriptions help pay for. I know you don’t see this while I’m working on the research, but that’s part of the deal for publishing in peer-reviewed journals. The journals like to be first in line for publishing research. In return, we get papers that meet a much higher standard for credibility than anything in a non-peer-reviewed publication. We also create citable research that other researchers can use legitimately in their peer-reviewed articles on related subjects.

I had hoped the Texas and Ohio paper would be published together because the algorithms I found in those places are related. However, I only finished the final edits to the Ohio paper late in the review process. Instead, you get Wisconsin, which is possibly the most interesting state after New York due to how clear the problems are.

My informal ranking of states, based on my perception of how many violations of federal law likely exists in each state’s voter rolls:

New York (4 complex ID number algorithms present, some associated with suspicious records, falsified signatures on registration applications, and about 2 million illegal duplicate records) Wisconsin (1 complex ID number algorithm, appx 1 million estimated illegal duplicate records, many other anomalies) Arizona (2 complex ID number algorithms, both of which are similar to algorithms found in NY, estimated illegal duplicates between 500,000- 1 million) Georgia (1 ID number algorithm found, not fully explored yet. High per capita estimate of illegal duplicate records equivalent to AZ, possibly NY) California (this is likely higher, but I was only able to examine one district’s records. The District 28 records hint at problems similar to those found in NY, but more data is needed) Pennsylvania (1 ID number algorithm, but less complex than others. Number of illegal duplicates is also modest compared to other states. In this case, I am assuming that I haven’t found much of what is there to find on the basis of other evidence, such as that presented by Rudy Giuliani to the PA state assembly shortly after the 2020 election) Hawaii (based on research by Vico Bertogli. About 10% of all records tagged at the ID number level. Once this information was published, the tags were removed.) New Jersey (2 complex voter ID algorithms, and a modest number of illegal duplicates) Texas (At least one Voter ID algorithm applied at the county, not state, level and a small number of illegal duplicates for the state’s size, but significant relative to certain elections. The voter ID algorithm found in Harris County is very similar to the one found in 3 Ohio counties) Ohio (At least one Voter ID algorithm applied at the county, not state, level and a small number of illegal duplicates for the state’s size, but significant relative to certain elections. The voter ID algorithm found in 3 counties are very similar to the one found in Harris County, TX) Oklahoma (No voter ID algorithm found, and only a small number of illegal duplicate records in absolute numbers and per capita. There were problems in these rolls, but they are more easily explained as innocent errors than other states, like NY and WI, where intentional fraud appears to have played a significant role. Note that I only had 24 hours to examine these rolls, so there may be more to find.)

I have researched a few states not on this list because the research is incomplete. Their absence should not be used to infer what ranking I would give them, high or low.



With the publication of these two papers, I have now published five peer-reviewed articles on the subject of security risks embedded in multiple state voter registration databases. Another is done, for six. After that, I have been asked to write another, for seven. That will make me the most published author on this topic (and the only one). More importantly, it means the data is available for citation by lawyers and investigators who can use this to fuel a fuller examination of problems at the voter registration level of election administration.

I can only do so much on my own, and look forward to the day when the DOJ, FBI, or even local or state Boards of Election pick up the ball and start doing their own investigations. They are paid to do this work, unlike me, who for the most part have had to give up on my career or the idea of a steady income so that I can do their work for them. This, by the way, is true of other researchers who have decided to step into the breach to examine fraud in US elections, almost all of whom have lost significant income or opportunities in so doing.

The goal is to fix the elections so they can be trusted, then get back to our lives. To remind you what that looks like for me, here is one of my paintings, something I haven’t done for years now: