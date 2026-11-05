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John B's avatar
John B
2h

Totally agree. Something smells like the year 2000. I live in Minnesota and in an 70% red area and the voter turnout was the most I have ever seen here but the Dems took every office with tha same people tainted by massive fraud every one of the back in office and both houses dem controlled. Defies logic. People moving out by droves but vote for the problem? Hard to handle

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Cape Tribulation's avatar
Cape Tribulation
2h

Are we all not so tired holding elections then taking years chasing down and proving the multitude of ways they cheat, as Dr. Paquette has so painstakingly done, then having no court in the land willing to hear a case? It’s years before the fraud is proven and by that time everyone has forgotten and these cheaters have held office and have gone about the business of destroying the country. Houston, we have a problem.

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