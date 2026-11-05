Last night and today, Jeff O’Donnell (Lone Raccoon) posted an interesting analysis of some Texas races. It showed very different behavior between Democrat and Republican voters. Assuming, that is, we’re talking about real people and real votes.

He sorted votes for each race by party affiliation. The result yielded a column of numbers for Democrats that starts with the highest office on the ticket, US Senator, and ended with the lowest, criminal appeals court judges. This makes sense, because voters are more likely to be aware of the more visible positions, like senator and governor than the less visible ones like comptroller and appeals court judges.

The Republican column was almost the exact opposite of the Democrat column. Republicans seemed to care more about criminal appeals court than anything else because they cast more votes in that race than any other. At the bottom of their list is US Senator. There were fourteen races voted on that ticket, in near mirror image order of the Democrat votes. It’s unusual to vote like that.

My best guess is that the number of votes cast for the least interesting office (4,659,718) by Republicans is somewhat less than the total votes actually cast by Republicans Senator and other races. The difference is about 400,000. If you took those votes from Republican ballots and flipped them to Democrat candidates, you get an 800,000 vote difference, which happens to be the difference we see between the number of Republicans voting for senator and the number of Democrats voting for senator.

This is not “Republicans voting for Democrats” or the whole ticket would have the same or similar numbers of votes. This is votes selectively removed from winning candidates and added to losing candidates until the losers became winners.

I understand people in different parties voting for different candidates, but not in such a selective gradient where the most votes go to the least important race and vice versa, while the Democrate slate is the opposite. This is just one of the signs that fraud occurred last night.

Our election infrastructure is thoroughly compromised. No accurate count of votes is possible, and dishonest counts, meaning with malice, become very easy. On this basis, the elections shouldn’t have been held at all. Harmeet Dhillon’s office should have raided every state’s BOE when they refused to hand over voter rolls, and seized them on the spot. This is a national emergency, not a traffic ticket. It is not a matter for polite lawsuits that take years to resolve, in favor of whomever is most politically connected to the judge.

There are too many issues to even begin to get into the details, but I’ve been publishing them for a few years, as have others.

The elections yesterday, in my opinion, are the product of fraud. Not the Iran War, nor support for Israel, the price of groceries, or anything else. It looks like cheating to me, and if it is ever properly investigated, I believe it will be proven pretty easily.

It looks like the Brazilian election a couple weeks ago. It also reminds me of the attempted coup in Poland a few days ago. The communists are closing in.

President Trump’s team created a message that they sent out everywhere. It went something like this: “If we lose the midterms, our Democratic republic is lost. We will become a communist country, and no Republican will ever win an election again. We will become a one-party state. So vote like your life depends on it, and the future of your country, because they do.”

That message may have seemed like a good idea to swell the number of Republican voters, but the red line was crossed. The Democrats appear to have won the midterms, though in my opinion it is likely due to fraud, not genuine victories. Regardless, Republicans have conceded races, JD Vance is talking about Iran and Israel as factors, and no official is talking about fraud.

So here’s what the message means today; “We lost, help is not coming, America is doomed.”

When I thought about it last night, it made me think of United Airlines 93, the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania on 9/11. That plane left its airport late. The passengers learned the fate of the other three planes. They knew they had nothing to lose if they tried to retake the plane. If they didn’t try, they would all die, so they had to try.

I can’t be the only person who looked at the red line message that way this morning. It isn’t good messaging because it could inspire unwise and dangerous actions with the potential to harm others. Considering the number of people in this country, I think the odds of some awkward incidents are at least the same as the odds of transgenders acting out violent impulses because they’ve been trained to believe that conservatives represent an existential threat to them.

Today has not been a happy day for me. I remember the four long nightmarish years of Biden. I do not want to go through that again. I really, really, pray that President Trump has a plan for this, and that it is better than blaming the midterm loss on the Iranian war.