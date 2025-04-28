It was too nice outside to stay inside today. Instead, I went out and endured a few insect bites and a ferocious sunburn to show you what my backyard looks like in color. The last time I showed this view, it was a drawing in black and white because there wasn’t much in the way of color. Now, just a week later, the leaves are back!
The Zark Files is a rea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Zark Files to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.