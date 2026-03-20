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Dale Stevens's avatar
Dale Stevens
7h

The question that comes to my mind is: where does the algorithm reside? What piece of equipment houses it? Are there any clues to be found in the meta data?

And thank you Dr. Zark for your dogged work on sorting this out. It's really a noble duty you are performing!

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GAVEMartin's avatar
GAVEMartin
15h

Good grief! How in the world do you know what a "Census Bureau tract notation" looks like??? I am blown away by how you can see all of this! Thank you for the grit and persistance. I would love to know what Dr. Daugherity thinks.

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