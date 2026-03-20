I just found something else in the original Bexar check-in record for February 18. I thought I’d found almost everything — but one thing remained unexplained: the reason why the first and last State ID numbers among the group of 4,110 fraudulent records were fractions instead of whole numbers. And now I see the precincts have been manipulated also.

The original question was “why are some of these decimals?”, but Dr. Walter Daugherity answered that with the concept of split precincts. A single precinct is split into two or more, so precinct 1000 becomes P 1000.01, P 1000.02, and so on. However, I just decided to check if these match the list of real precincts and discovered something else entirely.

Many of the fraudulent records — and only the records with incremented house numbers — also have incremented precinct ID numbers. And yes, many of those precinct numbers are fake.

What the precinct field reveals

Every fraudulent record is a clone of a real voter. The real voter is the anchor. The clones share the anchor’s name but carry fabricated State IDs, fabricated addresses, and — as I have now confirmed — in many cases fabricated precinct numbers.

When I analyzed the 4,110 synthetic records, I found three distinct behaviors in the precinct field. In 2,127 cases the precinct number is stable — the clone carries the same precinct as the anchor. In 503 cases the precinct number changes with each successive clone. And in 1,480 cases the precinct is written not as a standard Bexar County precinct code but in Census Bureau tract notation — a format that has never been used for voting precincts in this county or, to my knowledge, anywhere in Texas.

The scope of the problem

Bexar County has 776 voting precincts. The original February 18 file contained 1,644 distinct precinct identifier values. That is more than twice the legitimate count. The excess consists of Census-format tract codes, precinct numbers below 1,000 (which do not exist in Bexar County), and precinct numbers running into the tens of thousands — the highest I found was P 27,166. Every single record carrying an impossible precinct number also carries a decimal State ID. The connection is absolute.

The algorithm has rules

This is where the finding becomes impossible to dismiss as a software glitch.

The precinct modification does not occur randomly. It follows a structured conditional logic that I can now describe precisely.

First, whether the precinct changes at all depends on where the anchor precinct falls within its numeric range. Anchor precincts in the lower half of each 1,000-unit block — roughly 1,000 to 1,499, 2,000 to 2,499, 3,000 to 3,499, and 4,000 to 4,499 — are left stable. Anchor precincts in the upper half of each block, or above 4,500, are modified. Not one exception was found.

Second, the direction of the modification — whether the precinct number counts up or down — depends on a secondary range check. Anchor precincts falling roughly between 1,974 and 3,895 produce decrementing sequences. Everything outside that band produces incrementing sequences. Again, no overlap, no exceptions.

Third, the step size — how much the precinct number changes per clone — is not random. The same step value is assigned to pairs of anchor records. Step sizes of 94, 124, 184, 224, 284, and 304 each appear in exactly paired groups. Larger steps such as 1,876, 2,002, 2,330, and 4,136 appear in matched sets as well. These step values are drawn from a structured family of numbers, not generated freely.

Fourth — and this matters for the completeness of the fraud — the alphabetical truncation of the anchor selection created a coverage gap in the precinct field. Because the 735 real voters chosen as anchors all have last names beginning with A, B, or C, every precinct whose residents happen to have last names starting with D through Z is entirely absent from the synthetic record set. One hundred sixty-two valid Bexar County precincts have no representation in the fraudulent records at all, for no reason other than alphabetical accident.

Why this cannot be a glitch

A software error corrupts data. It does not read a field value, check which numeric range it falls in, select a direction, and then assign a step size from a paired pool. That sequence of operations describes a conditional branching structure — an if/then decision tree. Decision trees do not emerge from export errors or database corruption. They are written.

The precinct field is the fourth independent field in these records — alongside the State ID, the street address number, and the Census-format tract codes — that exhibits coordinated algorithmic behavior. Each field advances according to its own arithmetic rule. All four rules operate simultaneously and in lockstep on the same records.

Someone wrote code to produce these records with the intent of inserting them into an official election document as though they were real voters. That code included logic governing the precinct field. The logic is recoverable from the data — I have just described it. The records it produced were inserted into an official Republican primary poll book for Bexar County, Texas, on February 18, 2026, transmitted to candidates as part of the official record of an active election, generated after hours between early voting days, using real voters’ names, real street addresses incremented to simulate plausible locations, and State ID numbers in a fractional format that is itself illegal under Texas law.

That is not a glitch. That is not test data. That is a system built to deceive.