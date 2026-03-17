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Alex's avatar
Alex
2d

So... doubtless this is going on all over the country, probably similar shenanigans happening in other digital voting programs. It's being manipulated from the inside, by whom? And what can we do to help?

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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
2d

Are you hearing of any movement to (at least temporarily decertify) the Knowink system (besides Bernegger's HAVA complaint). With a consequential redistricting election here in VA I believe there is a huge and unrecognized risk.

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