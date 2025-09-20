Ilhan Omar appeared with Kaitlin Collins on CNN this morning. She didn’t say much of substance, just what you would expect from her. “There’s a lot of hate for muslims, black people, especially black muslims, especially severe hate for immigrants.” This was in answer to a question about representative Nancy Mace, and why she is “targeting” Omar. Omar suggested that it was due to bigotry, an easy way to get clicks (attention), and money for her campaign. Meanwhile, she thought it was “unfortunate” that president Trump didn’t realize that “you can’t impeach a sitting member of congress.”

I’m not sure what President Trump has to do with Mace’s motion to censure (not impeach) Omar and strip her of committee assignments. On its face, Omar exaggerates what is really going on, thus obfuscating from listeners important details. Namely, no one is trying to impeach her, and Trump has no involvement in Mace’s effort to censure Omar.

As for her frequent use of the big word “bigotry” and mention of “hatred” for muslims, black people, women, and immigrants, those are also unrelated to the censure motion. What Omar achieves in this tiny sound bite is a fantastical creation that bears no resemblance to the subject at hand: a motion to censure has been submitted by Representative Mace for these exact reasons:

Whereas, on September 11, 2025, one day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar gave an interview on a Zeteo Town Hall with Mehdi Hasan in which she smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder;

Whereas, on September 12, 2025, two days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar reposted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), which disparaged the character of Charlie Kirk and those mourning his death;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X states “Charlie Kirk is dead, and before the body got cold, the far­ Right propped his corpse up as a cudgel for their holy war”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states “Don't be fooled, these people don't give a single shit about Charlie Kirk, they are just using his death to further their Christofascist agenda”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states Charlie Kirk “was a reprehensible human being. He enacted his political agenda by preying on weak minded people. He took complex socioeconomic issues and simplified them by pointing fingers at out-groups, demonizing those groups, and siccing his massive following on them”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states Charlie Kirk was a “stochastic terrorist, an adamant transphobe, he denied the genocide happening in Palestine, he believed in the subjugation of women, and in his last dying words he was spewing racist dog whistles”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states “Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck”;

Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further blames Charlie Kirk for his own murder;

Whereas clause 1 of rule XXIII of the Rules of the House of Representatives provides, “A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House”; and

Whereas Representative Ilhan Omar's actions in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk are reprehensible and affect the dignity and integrity of the proceedings of the House and do not reflect credibility on the House.”

Separately, there is talk of an effort to have Omar deported on the basis that she committed a crime by marrying her brother for the purpose of immigration fraud, and is therefore both a criminal and an illegal alien (along with her brother).

How is Ilhan Omar a desirable alien, let alone a member of congress? And why do we allow foreign born citizens of other countries to become members of congress? She isn’t the only one, and none of them are a credit to our country. Meanwhile, all appear to be undermining our sovereignty. In this, they are little different from another kind of alien, one that sees the United States, and Americans, as a resource to be abused and exploited, nothing more. In other words, as food.