I just returned from a 5 day trip to Houston. While there, I was unable to post on this substack or check for messages on Facebook or Twitter. That said, Bexar County and other findings around the country were never far from my migraine-afflicted thoughts.

A case can be made that the February 17-18 check-in file supplied by CD-21 candidate Weston Martinez is itself proof of criminal conspiracy to commit election fraud. I’m not a lawyer, but that’s what it looks like to me.

Bexar is a crime scene

The February 18 check-in file is the recovered output of software that has no legitimate use.

Lawyers distinguish between a tool that can be misused and a tool that exists to be misused. A crowbar can break into a house but is not a criminal instrument. A shim machined to defeat a specific lock model silently and without visible damage is different — its design is its intent. The question I am asking about the Bexar file is which category the software that produced it falls into.

Before going through each field, it is worth establishing why the phrase “no human typed this” is more than an assertion. Two arguments support it.

The first is time. Polls closed on February 18 at 6 PM. The file was available on the county website by 11 AM the following morning — a window of at most 17 hours. Manually entering 4,110 records, each requiring a fabricated fractional State ID, an incremented address, a precinct value, and a name drawn from the anchor list, would consume that window at any realistic typing rate. But the typing is the easy part. The person doing it would also have had to execute a uniform spacing formula across 4,110 entries, maintain the integer constraint solution governing clone distribution, track alphabetical position across six passes through 735 anchor names, evaluate each address against all other anchor addresses to determine whether to increment or copy, and increment precinct suffixes in lockstep with house numbers throughout. One person staying awake all night could conceivably type that volume of records. No one person could type them and perform that mathematics simultaneously. Multiple people working in parallel would require coordination — which is a conspiracy of a more serious character than a lone actor, not a less serious one.

The second argument is logical structure. A person typing fake records into a database is entering values. What is present in this file is not values — it is the output of a decision process. The address field does not merely contain house numbers; it contains house numbers that follow a conditional rule applied consistently across 735 cases. The precinct field does not merely contain precinct codes; it contains codes that were read from real records, parsed, and incremented according to a rule. The ID field does not merely contain numbers; it contains numbers that satisfy a precise mathematical identity across all 4,110 entries simultaneously. A person doing this manually would not be typing data — they would be implementing an algorithm by hand while entering its output. The distinction between running a program and being the program has collapsed. The data in this file is the output of logic. Logic that consistent, that coordinated, and that mathematically precise across four independent fields does not come from a keyboard. It comes from code.

With that established, I will go through each field and ask the same question: what legitimate election software does this?

1. It generated fractional voter ID numbers.

Texas State IDs are administrative integers. A fractional component cannot exist in a clean voter database. The 4,110 fractional State IDs in this file were not typed by anyone — they were generated by a system of interlocking decisions built into the software as a specification.

Before a single record could be written, the software had to solve a distribution constraint: 4,110 total records across 735 anchors, each receiving five or six copies, with no remainder. That has exactly one solution — 300 anchors receive five copies, 435 receive six. The software used that solution to determine the stopping point of its sixth alphabetical pass through the anchor list. It then chose 4,110 over the equally valid alternative of 4,116 because 4,110 yields quantities — 735, 300, 435, 4,110 — that all share a common factor of 15, with 300 falling on a clean multiple of 100. Six real voters were erased with no synthetic replacement to achieve that numerical elegance. An accidental process does not optimize for divisibility.

With the record count fixed, the software divided a span of over 90 million ID units into 4,109 equal intervals. The division itself made fractional output foreseeable and inevitable — and the endpoints were fractional before the division began, a design choice with no innocent explanation. The span divided by the resulting gap yields exactly 4,109, a perfect integer with zero remainder. That arithmetic identity is impossible in a randomly generated or corrupted dataset. It is the signature of a specification.

No legitimate election software generates uniformly spaced sequences of voter ID numbers in a void of the statewide ID space. This logic was written to automatically produce records bearing values that are illegal under Texas law. The crime was committed by whoever wrote it into the code.

2. It built in a hidden deletion key.

All 4,110 synthetic records occupy a void in the Texas statewide voter ID space — a range of approximately 777 million consecutive numbers in which no legitimate voter record exists. That void is the deletion key. Any process with access to the raw data and a copy of the real voter roll can identify and extract every synthetic record instantly with a simple ID range filter. The software was designed so its output could be silently and completely removed by anyone who knew where to look. No legitimate election software places voter records in empty ID space. That design choice serves one function: covert recovery.

The fractional components add a secondary layer — they are suppressed from the standard KnowInk display and invisible to poll workers — but they are redundant to the void for purposes of identification and removal. Why the software generated fractional endpoints rather than whole numbers is not yet fully explained. That unexplained choice is itself a forensic signature that a competent investigator with access to the source code would be positioned to interpret.

3. It was designed to run after polls closed — and could not have run before.

The software required the completed check-in list before it could generate a single record. The spacing gap was derived from the minimum and maximum synthetic IDs — values whose alphabetical endpoint positions are determined by the unique solution to the clone distribution constraint. You cannot know which voter occupies position 435 of an alphabetically sorted list until you have the entire list. The complete set of synthetic IDs had to be computed as a specification before insertion began.

The software therefore had no capacity to run during voting hours. That timing is itself dispositive. A voter check-in system exists for one purpose: to record voters as they arrive. Once the last voter has left, that record’s only legitimate function is preservation. Software that requires the completed list in order to alter it was not built for any administrative purpose that exists in that window. It was built for the only purpose that does: fraud.

4. It erased real voters.

The software did not add records to the file. It replaced them. Every legitimate registrant with a last name beginning D through Z who checked in on February 18 had their record overwritten with a synthetic entry. Their real participation on that day no longer exists in the production file. No legitimate election software is designed to erase real voter activity and substitute fabricated records in its place.

5. It implemented a four-field coordinated criminal specification.

Every field the software touched is independently criminal. In each case the crime was not committed by a person who happened to use a neutral tool — it was engineered into the code by whoever wrote it.

The State ID field generated values that are illegal under Texas law, automatically, at scale, through a specification whose illegal output was foreseeable and inevitable. No human selected these values individually. The crime was committed by whoever designed the algorithm.

The address field fabricated house numbers through conditional logic: increment by one per clone for unique addresses, copy exactly for shared addresses to avoid collision. Aerial imagery confirms that some fabricated addresses land on real houses while others do not exist. The algorithm did not distinguish — it was generating numeric sequences, not real locations. A real address on a fake voter record is harder to flag on casual inspection than a nonexistent one. The software generated both indifferently. No legitimate election software contains logic for inventing house numbers or detecting collisions among fabricated addresses. Those specifications were written for one purpose: to generate false address data at scale in a way that survives casual inspection.

The precinct field reveals something the other fields do not — the software had live read access to real voter records at the moment of execution. A real voter at XXXX Pinyon Pine carries the genuine KnowInk precinct value S 3201.02. The algorithm read that value, parsed its structure, and incremented the decimal suffix by one for each clone: S 3201.03, .04, .05, .06, .07.

The U.S. Census Bureau geocoder at geocoding.geo.census.gov returns Census Tract 1219.11 for the clone address at XXXX Pinyon Pine. The file assigns it S 3201.03. Anyone can reproduce that check in under two minutes. Those values do not correspond to any legitimate voting precinct in Bexar County.

The algorithm was not processing a spreadsheet offline. It was reading from and writing to live poll book data — which means it was executing inside the KnowInk system, or against a live export of it, at the time of injection. A software error does not read a field, parse its structure, extract a numeric component, and increment it in lockstep across hundreds of records. That is a programmatic loop with structured field access. It was written.

The name field appropriated the full legal identities of 735 real registered voters — sorted alphabetically, cycled through five or six times, reproduced automatically without a single manual selection. Using another person’s identity without consent, in combination with the commission of a crime, constitutes identity theft. Every one of the 735 anchor voters is a potential victim. The illegal State IDs, the fabricated addresses, and the falsified precincts are the predicate offenses that make it prosecutable. Like every other crime in this file, the identity theft was not committed by a person who misused a neutral tool. It was automated into the software by whoever designed it.

None of these fields has a legitimate counterpart. Each is independently criminal. Together they constitute a coordinated specification in which every design decision across four fields is criminal on its face, engineered to execute automatically without human intervention at the point of execution.

The software almost certainly required inputs: someone had to select the Bexar County Republican primary dataset, specify a date, and most likely provide the seed values — 735 as the anchor record count, and 4,110 as the target number of synthetic records to generate. A human being made those choices. But those inputs are the equivalent of pulling a trigger. The weapon had already been built. The logic that transformed those inputs into 4,110 algorithmically constructed fraudulent voter records — the integer constraint solver, the alphabetical sort, the uniform spacing formula, the address collision detection, the precinct field parser — was already written into the code before anyone sat down to run it. A human being could not have produced this output without that software, and the software could not have been written without a deliberate decision to build a tool for this specific criminal purpose.

That is the bottom line. Not whether ballots were affected, not whether the outcome of an election changed, not whether a conspiracy extends beyond a single actor. Those are important questions, but they are downstream. The upstream question — the one this file answers on its own — is whether a crime was committed. The answer is yes, and it was committed at multiple levels simultaneously, under both Texas and federal law.

Under Texas Penal Code § 37.10, knowingly making a false entry in a governmental record, or intentionally impairing the availability of a governmental record, is a felony. The voter check-in file is a governmental record. The software made 4,110 false entries in it and then enabled its own output to be removed — impairing the record’s availability and integrity. Where intent to defraud is shown, the offense rises to a second-degree felony.

Under Texas Penal Code § 32.51, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information — including name, address, and government-issued identification number — without consent constitutes identity theft. The software appropriated the full legal identities of 735 real registered voters. Each appropriation is a separate offense.

Under 52 U.S.C. § 20511, it is a federal crime to knowingly and willfully deprive or defraud the residents of a state of a fair and impartially conducted election process through the submission of voter registration applications known to be materially false or fictitious. The 4,110 synthetic records are precisely that.

Under 52 U.S.C. § 10307, passed as part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, it is a federal crime to knowingly provide false information for the purpose of establishing eligibility to vote in a federal or mixed election, or to conspire with another to encourage false registration.

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1030, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, it is a federal crime to knowingly cause the transmission of a program or command that intentionally causes damage to a protected computer, or to access a protected computer without authorization and cause damage. The CFAA explicitly covers computers used in voting systems and elections as protected computers. The ePulse system — through which this injection may have been executed — is precisely such a system. Writing fraudulent records into it, and then overwriting real voter records to accommodate them, constitutes damage under the statute.

The software that produced the Bexar file was not a neutral tool pointed at an illegal purpose. It was an illegal tool. Conceiving it was a crime. Writing it was a crime. Deploying it into a live government election system was a crime. Running it was a crime. The file it left behind is the evidence.