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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
3h

Excellent Work Andrew they're changing rearranging implementing a way to rigg it again

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Allison Crisci Nickolai's avatar
Allison Crisci Nickolai
8h

Excellent and comprehensive analysis that anyone can follow.

Any update on who in TX is investigating this for Bexar county and the state?

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1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
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