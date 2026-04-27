Today, a reader asked me for some addresses from the list of fraudulent Utah voter records. He wanted to canvass them. I wished him well, but these addresses are impossible to canvass. Not only do the house numbers not exist, neither do the roads they are supposedly on.

These are algorithmically constructed addresses — about as real as an AI hallucination, but considerably more obvious. The negative house numbers should give it away. If that is not enough, the fact that every number is a decimal fraction should. If that is not enough, the nonexistent highways should eliminate all doubt.

That is not all. The names attached to these records are fraudulently copied from real voters — I am not sharing them here — but if you could see them, you would notice the same names cycling through incrementing fake highway numbers. Records with mailing addresses show the same pattern: incremented PO box numbers and ZIP codes. Every field tells the same story.

There is nothing legitimate about these records. Yet they were present in an official government database, distributed to Republican precinct chairs, and from them to candidates.

The addresses are not merely wrong. They are systematically wrong in a way that demands explanation. Every fraudulent record in this dataset has a fractional house number — negative for most, positive for a handful near the zero crossing point, but fractional throughout. Every legitimate voter record has a normal positive integer address. The line between real and fake is absolute, and it runs directly through the house number field. That is not what random error looks like. Random error produces scattered anomalies. What is present here is a clean binary: one population with impossible addresses, one population with real ones, zero overlap.

This is why canvassing, while a reasonable instinct, misses the point. Conventional methods for verifying a voter registration assume the address might be real. These addresses cannot be real. No municipality assigns fractional house numbers. No road numbering system produces negative addresses. The file itself is the proof. You do not need to leave your desk.

Now for the question that the data raises but cannot answer on its own: if someone went to the trouble of constructing hundreds of algorithmically precise synthetic identities — coordinating six fields across 373 records with mathematical precision down to fifteen decimal places — why would they use addresses this conspicuous?

One argument says the obviousness proves it was not deliberate. Surely someone doing something clever on purpose would not leave something this easy to spot.

That argument has it backwards.

The effort required to produce these records proves deliberateness beyond any reasonable doubt. You cannot accidentally generate a sequence of fractional addresses incrementing by a precise fixed value across hundreds of records, each attached to an identity with algorithmically generated ID numbers, palindromic processing order, and a machine-level IEEE 754 arithmetic fingerprint. No glitch does that. No data migration error does that. No incompetent employee does that. You have to write software to do it. The software has to be designed. The design has to be intentional.

So we have deliberate construction and an obvious result. The only explanation that reconciles those two facts is timing. These records were not designed to be seen. They were designed for temporary use — to serve a purpose and then be deleted before the file was distributed. Something went wrong with that sequence. The cleanup pass did not run. The file went out.

The precision was in the parts of the record that needed to function: the ID numbers, the name selection, the field architecture. The addresses were placeholders. They were never meant to survive long enough for anyone to ask for them.

My reader wanted to canvass them. Instead, he confirmed something more important: these records made it out into the world before whoever built them could take them back.