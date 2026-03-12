When I lived in the Netherlands, I taught Anatomy, among other subjects. I even produced the equivalent of a small anatomical atlas for my students. The drawing above is from that period, made to illustrate the fact that our skulls are composed of many fused bones and one jointed bone, the mandible.

What fascinated me was that what appear to be cracks in the skull are actually boundaries between different bones. When the bones are separated — which is no simple task — a secondary interlocking structure becomes visible along the inner surfaces of each edge. These joints allow compression of the cranium during birth. The small holes visible in the bones, the foramen (openings through which nerves and veins pass), look like damage rather than structure, but they are just as purposeful as the joints themselves.

Consider, for instance, the agonizing pain that even the tiniest bone spur causes in any joint. The fact that our skeletal system typically functions without pain at all is testament to how rare mechanical imperfections are.

This is the same kind of unnatural design I find in election-related data. It’s supposed to be random — natural — but clearly isn’t. In human anatomy, that perfection is reassuring. In voter rolls, I’m seeing it in all the wrong places.

ID numbers are a high-value target in identity theft across banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries — anywhere an ID functions as an account that can be used to acquire or covertly store something of value. Voter rolls should present the same challenge to bad actors, but they don’t.

Voter rolls contain access to something of great value: genuine ballots used to elect government officials. Control of registrations has the potential to significantly affect election outcomes, and those registrations all carry ID numbers.

Unlike commercial databases, voter roll data is largely public — ID numbers included. There is no need to breach anything. The data is available on request. In that context, what is gained by embedding well-hidden algorithms into the way those ID numbers are selected and assigned?

The answer is speed and invisibility. With a reversible algorithm — such as those I have identified in New York, New Jersey, Texas, and other states — it becomes possible to track registrations without detection. If a database contains significant numbers of false registrations, whether belonging to unqualified real people such as non-citizens, or to entirely synthetic identities, those algorithms allow every such record to be located almost instantly.

Imagine needing to activate 10,000 fake records to swing an election. Searching by name and address, that process would take days. With a reversible algorithm, every one of those records surfaces in seconds. That is the difference.

Franklin County, Ohio Mod-8 pattern embedded in ID number frequencies

The Franklin County, Ohio chart above illustrates one such pattern. What appear at first glance to be isolated spikes are actually cross-sections of something more complex: eight overlapping log-normal curves, one for each residue class modulo 8, each riding its own arc across the full ID number range with its peak staggered relative to the others.

At any given point in the range, all eight classes are present and contributing — which is precisely what makes the pattern so difficult to detect. No local slice of the data looks anomalous. The artificiality only becomes visible when the entire range is examined and the cycling of each class resolves into view. This is not a statistical artifact. It is the signature of a deliberate and sophisticated design — one that generates far more noise than a simple spike pattern would, and is correspondingly harder to see and harder to explain away.

Which brings us back to the skull. Every structural element in the cranium — the sutured boundaries, the interlocking inner edges, the foramen — exists because the system requires it. The design is invisible precisely because it works: no friction, no bone spurs, no pain to draw attention to itself. When we find that same quality of purposeful, hidden structure in a voter registration database, the same logic applies. It was designed this way because something required it to be. The difference is that in the skull, we know what the structure is for. In the voter rolls, no legitimate purpose has ever been offered for an algorithm this carefully hidden and this precisely constructed. That absence of explanation is itself the finding. Something needed this infrastructure. The only remaining question is what.