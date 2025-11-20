It remains perplexing to me that anyone would try to defend our electronic voting infrastructure. It would be difficult to make voting any less transparent, or any more conducive to fraud.

The mere fact that our votes are electronically tabulated by machines running code written by foreigners means that foreigners may as well be counting our ballots. Would anyone here want to have their ballots counted by Canadian officials who hate President Trump and other conservatives? Or worse, Venezuelans who may as well be at war with us?

It wouldn’t be quite as bad if we knew what the software looked like and how the counting is accomplished, but we don’t. It’s “proprietary”, so we aren’t allowed to look, let alone know, what is going on. I remember the old days when tallies were kep on a chalkboard and anyone who was interested could look and see what was going on. That, or when we bought a computer, we owned it and could inspect it all day long if we felt like it.

Of course, that’s just on the counting end of the equation. On the other, we have the voter rolls. We can’t vote unless registered, and can’t register unless qualified. This is supposed to be checked at the registration stage, but clearly isn’t, or there wouldn’t be as many cloned records as there are, nor individuals with as many as 23 excess registrations each, or 24 total for completely fictitious voters.

The mere fact that there are millions of clones across the 12 states I’ve looked at (and likely many more) tells me that no election official can with any confidence tell us how many unique individuals voted, or verify that each ballot corresponds to an eligible voter.

The rolls are supposed to capture that information, but the mere presence of clones make it impossible to know for certain whether any given vote was cast by a real person or an illegally cloned record in that person’s name. My guess is that most votes were cast by the people our rolls tell us actually voted, but “most” isn’t good enough when victory margins only require a small fraction of the vote to change the outcome.

Add to this the fact that no given snapshot of any of the databases agrees with any other snapshot for the same database. On top of that, I haven’t seen any that agree with the certified count either. Maybe there are some states that do. I haven’t seen multiple snapshots of every state, nor compared the certified total to every state’s “voters who voted” statistic.

The ones I have checked, however, all of them, are out of sync with the certified results. It is a very basic question to ask, “how many people voted”? but who can answer that question?

You can’t say X people voted based on the number of ballots counted. For all we know, some of those ballots are fraudulent. That’s why we keep track of who voted in the voter rolls. If the rolls can’t reliably answer that question, then can any election official answer it either?