The Zark Files

Mo
4h

I'm horrible with analogies. But if YOU are in charge of the cookie jar (with 1 cookie per person allotment)...

When cookies begin to appear or get removed out, you'd want to know why/how. After all, YOU were tasked with administration of the cookie jar.

It amazes me that County Officials couldn't care less about clones, fraud ballots, votes added or removed or illegal voting. These are the individuals tasked with the administration. They're also most likely the scapegoats when something is legally challenged!

It's time the scapegoats get prosecuted for malicious voter roll maintenance. (Or equivalent real crime wording).

4h

I want to add that in my opinion.. what we learned about the machines and their programs already warranted investigating.

Tina Peters and the Cyber Symposium (finding SQL programs and root access programs on the drive, prior to the Dominion Maintenance Imaging) and Mark Cook's vote flipping examples.

I'm also appalled by the Georgia MB center after hours counting Video that never seems to be considered PROOF!

