Criminal Intent: What Voter Roll Algorithms and Insider Trading Have in Common

In the insider trading prosecutions of the 1980s, the Securities and Exchange Commission faced a problem that will be familiar to anyone who has tried to prove that something hidden was done deliberately: intent exists in the mind, leaves no direct trace, and yet must be proven beyond reasonable doubt. The solution the SEC developed — proving intent through a chain of circumstantial inference — put Ivan Boesky, Michael Milken, and Dennis Levine in federal prison. It is the same chain of inference that applies to what I have found in American voter rolls.

The Problem of Proving Intent

Insider trading presents an unusual evidentiary challenge. Two investors can execute identical trades in the same stock on the same day. One has done legitimate research. The other has received a confidential tip. The trades look the same. The profits look the same. The only difference is what the trader knew and where that knowledge came from.

The SEC’s solution was to prove intent through inference. If a trader had a documented relationship with someone possessing material non-public information, executed large positions in the relevant stock through offshore numbered accounts, and consistently generated outsize profits immediately before public announcements, the conclusion was inescapable. The concealment methods — offshore accounts, trades under assumed names, unreported earnings — were not proof of guilt in isolation. People open offshore accounts for legitimate reasons. But in this context they served a precise function: they made the trades invisible to the traders’ employers, who would otherwise have been required to intervene. They were a necessary condition for this specific crime. And the effort required to construct and maintain them across multiple jurisdictions was itself evidence of deliberate design. You do not build that kind of apparatus by accident, and you do not build it for innocent purposes.

Looking for the Mark

On January 27, 2022, I wrote the following to a colleague:

“Looking at the data, it occurs to me that whoever is inserting all the phantom voters must have a way of tracking them to prevent using votes that would conflict with genuine votes. If that is true, I’d like to get an idea what kind of a system would be used to track the data. The simplest way would be (I think) to mark the fake files in the voter rolls themselves. However, if the mark was ever discovered, that could be a problem, so they might be forced to use a binary system that keeps a parallel list of phantom voters. With that in mind, I’d like to do two things: 1) look for a marker embedded in the voter rolls; 2) work up a proper FOIL request for the other half of the binary system, assuming there is one.”

I was theorizing about concealment mechanisms before I had found any. That matters, because what I subsequently found was not the result of fitting a theory to data I had already seen. The theory came first.

A few months later, on April 23rd, 2022, I found the first confirmation: the number space used in New York’s voter rolls was partitioned into two primary blocks. In one, numbers were assigned as orderly ranges to each county. In the other, they were chaotically intermixed. The partition was not random. It was structural.

Then, on May 9, 2022, came the critical breakthrough:

“Although bits of it were discovered earlier, today it becomes clear we have been tracking an algorithm, not a simple tagging method, to hide phantom voters in plain sight. Grouped the CID numbers by how many digits they had; 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Then sorted by SBOEID. Because the different sequences woven together each had the same number of digits. A lot of structure in here. Important numbers are: 1, 11, 111, 1111, 11111, 111111.”

From that point the work expanded rapidly. The first algorithm I identified in New York I named “Spiral.” Three more followed — the Shingle, Tartan, and Metronome. I then examined New Jersey and found the Icicle and Arcade patterns. Subsequent analysis extended to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

Two Categories of Finding

Not all of these findings carry identical evidentiary weight, and the distinction matters.

The Bexar County check-in record stands in a category by itself. On February 20, 2026, I received Bexar County, Texas’s check-in record for two days of early voting in the February Republican primary. The record for February 18th showed every indication of having been produced by an algorithm.

The basis for that conclusion is straightforward. The software, as I have reconstructed it, takes the genuine check-in record as its input and uses it to generate falsified records that overwrite approximately 80% of the original. That single fact is, in my assessment as a forensic analyst, sufficient to establish what the software was designed to do. There is no legitimate administrative purpose that requires taking a genuine government record and producing a falsified version of it. The restoration mechanism — the preservation of the original data for later reinstatement — is additional corroborating detail, indicating that whoever designed the system planned for the fraud to be temporary and undetected. But the intent is visible before you ever get to the restoration. It is visible the moment the software begins writing false records from real ones.

The voter roll algorithms — Spiral, Shingle, Tartan, Metronome, and their counterparts in other states — present a more complex picture, though one I find no less troubling. These structures do not directly create false records. What they do is introduce precisely engineered complexity into the assignment of voter ID numbers in a way that creates covert secondary data channels embedded within the ID architecture itself. The Spiral algorithm in New York controls the mapping between county and state ID numbers such that a third, independent data channel emerges — one capable of covertly referencing specific records. The Shingle correlates strongly with records that are suspicious on other grounds. Every one of these algorithms is deliberately concealed, violates standard database management principles, required substantial expertise to construct, and has no known legitimate purpose — while having an immediately obvious potential for illegitimate use.

I have spent considerable time trying to construct a plausible innocent explanation for these structures. Merges, legacy migrations, administrative quirks — I have tested all of them against the data. They do not produce the patterns I am finding. The structures are too regular, too consistent across independent state databases, too precisely functional to be artifacts of normal database operations. Consider it this way: if you noticed that every house on a street put coffee grounds in their garbage except one, you might reasonably assume that household also drinks coffee. But if that same household consistently produces empty tea boxes and used tea bags instead, the reasonable conclusion is not that they drink coffee like everyone else. The absence of one type of evidence combined with the presence of affirmative evidence pointing elsewhere is a stronger position than mere absence alone. That is where I stand with these algorithms.

I want to be precise about the states where I did not find algorithms. Absence of a finding is not the same as evidence of absence. My own experience in Pennsylvania is instructive: when I first examined that data I found nothing; returning to it a year and a half later with refined methods, an algorithm became visible that had not been apparent before. I cannot certify that any state is clean. I can only report what my analysis found at the time I conducted it.

The Standard Applied

The relevant question is not whether an innocent explanation can be imagined. In principle, alternative explanations can be imagined for almost anything. The relevant question — the same one the SEC applied to the insider trading cases — is which explanation best fits all of the evidence. On that standard, the nefarious explanation fits immediately and completely. The innocent explanations, under scrutiny, do not fit the data at all.

Return to the SEC’s chain: access, action, concealment, no plausible legitimate alternative. The designers of these algorithms had access to complete voter databases — access restricted in most jurisdictions to election officials and their authorized vendors. They introduced structured complexity that serves no legitimate administrative purpose but does serve a specific covert function. They concealed it within normal-appearing database architecture. And no credible alternative explanation has survived contact with the actual data.

Stewart writes in Den of Thieves that his story is one of how American institutions were “corrupted from within, and subverted for criminal purpose.” The insider trading ring operated through concealment, through structures that appeared legitimate on the surface and revealed their true function only under sustained forensic examination. The participants were technically accomplished, and they nearly got away with it.

The patterns I have documented bear a structural resemblance to that story. The algorithms are sophisticated. The concealment is deliberate. And the question of who designed these systems, on whose instruction, and to what end remains unanswered.

The SEC eventually got its answers through sustained investigative pressure and the willingness of prosecutors to treat concealment methods as evidence of the intent they were designed to hide. The same tools are available here. The question is whether anyone with the authority to use them will do so.