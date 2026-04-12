The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bekki Lammert's avatar
Bekki Lammert
2h

Thank you for what you are doing. I am an election clerk, and this information scares the hell out of me. I am trying my best to get your findings to the right people. I'm not sure they want to hear.

Reply
Share
Petey's avatar
Petey
2h

And not a single state will do a dam thing about democrats stealing elections , you would almost think that officials in red states are in on the steal

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Art Zark · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture