After yesterday’s post, a reader’s question made me realize I’ve never compared multiple algorithms side-by-side. Seeing several together reveals something important: the sheer variety of approaches used to assign voter ID numbers across states.

This variety itself is suspicious. There is exactly one standard method for assigning ID numbers in public databases: sequential assignment based on date and time. Any deviation requires justification.

Could these algorithms serve legitimate purposes?

Privacy protection? No. Insurance companies and healthcare organizations scramble ID numbers when sharing data with researchers—but they also redact all personally identifiable information. Voter rolls contain unredacted names, addresses, birthdates, and contact information. Scrambling ID numbers cannot protect privacy when all PII is publicly visible.

Security? No. Scrambled IDs sometimes prevent unauthorized access by making ID numbers harder to guess. But voter rolls are public records available on request. There’s nothing to guess and nothing to hack—just ask for the data.

Optimization? No. “Overly complex” is the opposite of optimized. Sequential assignment is simpler at every stage: design, implementation, and ongoing management.

Database efficiency? No. No competent database administrator prioritizes efficiency over data integrity. The algorithms I’ve documented make voter data significantly harder to work with, not easier.

With every legitimate explanation eliminated, here are visual examples of the algorithms I've found across multiple states. Each demonstrates unnecessary complexity that serves no documented administrative purpose.

New York

Spiral (mapping algorithm)

County ID (CID) number wrapping when sorted by State ID (SBOEID)

CID sort shows repunit gaps in SBOEID numbers. This algorithm can be used to identify and restore deleted clone records.

Shingle

Shingle algorithm records are identified by clustered shapes in scatterplots. These records are more than 99% purged status, as if generated with the knowledge they would be purged. About 25-30% are clones.

Metronome

The Metronome resembles the effect of a flood fill tool in a graphics program, like Photoshop. It fills the full number space almost perfectly evenly, an effect that is neither random or normal.

The Metronome assigns numbers at the end of controlled “swings” to the outer edges of available number space, using CID and SBOEID numbers as coordinates.

Tartan

The Tartan is unsolved at this time, but has more clone registrations than found with any other algorithm in New York.

New Jersey

Icicle

New Jersey’s Icicle algorithm encrypts ID numbers by swapping the first 5 digits with the last 5 digits. At least, that is the first step. There is more to it than that, but you’ll have to read my paper to know the details.

Ohio

Three of Ohio’s 88 counties, Fulton, Lucas, and Montgomery, use a Modulo 8 based cyclical algorithm to distribute ID numbers. This image is based on data from Franklin County.

Texas

Like Ohio, Texas’ Harris County also uses a modulo 8 algorithm to distribute ID numbers. Within the Mod 8 distribution is a secondary mod 99 pattern. Since there is no common denominator, this is a legitimate second pattern, and mathematically complex to implement. In this image, note that frequencies for gaps separated by 99 are on the same frequency curve.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, Somerset County introduces another layer of complexity, by shifting the position of last digit groups at a consistent position (about ID 100,000). Because of this, each group of contiguous ID numbers contains two, not one set of matching last digits

Arizona

Apache County, AZ shows the “Braid” pattern. It is very similar to NY’s Shingle, but appears to be an enhanced version of it.

Schematic close-up from Maricopa County, AZ shows that county to state ID numbers are in DABC order instead of ABCD

Georgia

Natural registration would show concentration in recent years. Instead, all years show similar volumes—evidence of artificial distribution.

California

This image shows registrations that appeared during a 5-day window immediately after the 2024 election. Despite appearing simultaneously, their registration dates are distributed across 70 years (1954-2024) in a statistically perfect pattern—impossible through natural registration, suggesting algorithmic backdating.

Wisconsin