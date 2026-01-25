Algorithm visualizations
After yesterday’s post, a reader’s question made me realize I’ve never compared multiple algorithms side-by-side. Seeing several together reveals something important: the sheer variety of approaches used to assign voter ID numbers across states.
This variety itself is suspicious. There is exactly one standard method for assigning ID numbers in public databases: sequential assignment based on date and time. Any deviation requires justification.
Could these algorithms serve legitimate purposes?
Privacy protection? No. Insurance companies and healthcare organizations scramble ID numbers when sharing data with researchers—but they also redact all personally identifiable information. Voter rolls contain unredacted names, addresses, birthdates, and contact information. Scrambling ID numbers cannot protect privacy when all PII is publicly visible.
Security? No. Scrambled IDs sometimes prevent unauthorized access by making ID numbers harder to guess. But voter rolls are public records available on request. There’s nothing to guess and nothing to hack—just ask for the data.
Optimization? No. “Overly complex” is the opposite of optimized. Sequential assignment is simpler at every stage: design, implementation, and ongoing management.
Database efficiency? No. No competent database administrator prioritizes efficiency over data integrity. The algorithms I’ve documented make voter data significantly harder to work with, not easier.
With every legitimate explanation eliminated, here are visual examples of the algorithms I've found across multiple states. Each demonstrates unnecessary complexity that serves no documented administrative purpose.
New York
Spiral (mapping algorithm)
Shingle
Metronome
Tartan
New Jersey
Icicle
New Jersey’s Icicle algorithm encrypts ID numbers by swapping the first 5 digits with the last 5 digits. At least, that is the first step. There is more to it than that, but you’ll have to read my paper to know the details.
Ohio
Texas
Pennsylvania
Arizona
Georgia
California
Wisconsin
