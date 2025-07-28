The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Jonathan Carrier
Jul 29

Good thinking. It made me think about my own case. I get literally 100-150 requests per day (texts and emails) and am offered all kinds of "medals", yet I'm retired and can only support a few candidates. I may be victimized by WinRed, but just don't know it.

GAVEMartin
Jul 29

I am grateful you are looking at this. After reading "Report to the Governor" by John Harris Thaler, I learned that the cartels had "backdoor" access to deeds, mortgage filings, court orders, universities' records and other databases in AZ. It made me understand that the "backdoors" to the voter rolls were the tip of the iceberg. What I believed at the time was our property records were the most vulnerable. I now believe our cash is the most vulnerable. Hard, countable currency.

All of this crime that the politicians help promote is why we speak in terms of billions and trillions of dollars. It doesn't take long for me to wander through the state's "business search" and see the obvious shell companies after I nose around looking at property records within the counties. I have seen property tax mailing addresses that don't exist...doesn't everyone own a house in Albuquerque and have their property tax bill go to an LLC with a non-existent address in Massachusetts?

I see progress (if I could only see some arrests). It happened last week and it made me laugh. President Trump touring the renovation of the Federal Reserve "campus." The touring group comprised of builders and a very good accountant (Russ Vought) probably knew some very important information before they set foot on the site--the original schedule, the percentage complete, number of change orders to date, the architect's original contract price.

Act Blue, Win Red, cartel funny business...it all emanates from the banks. They have been driving this run amok machine.

We won't have any relief until we either get rid of electronics in record keeping or get smarter, honest people in record keeping.

Sounds like JP Morgan's "compliance" department is window dressing:

https://archive.is/aJSYK

