ActBlue is a web-based Democratic fundraising platform that processes billions in political donations. The organization came under scrutiny when investigative reporter James O'Keefe exposed evidence of "smurfing" - a money laundering technique where large illegal donations are broken into smaller amounts and attributed to unwitting legitimate donors whose identities are used without their knowledge.

Yesterday, I participated in a conference call with investigative journalist Dr. Jerome Corsi who said that this story was much bigger than smurfing. According to him, mortgage fraud was involved at a scale that was hard to imagine. Today, The Gateway Pundit published an article that appears to be related to what Corsi was talking about.

The Gateway Pundit article is based on a press release and letter to the Secretary of the Treasury sent by former Arizona state senator Mark Finchem. The two documents describe how former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor, now the senior researcher for Finchem’s Election Fairness Institute, discovered a “Magic Mortgage” fraud used for money laundering. It involves multiple sales of the same house on the same day for values up to 100 times their actual assessed value.

The total value of these transactions is estimated to be in the many billions of dollars, and the fraud was used in part to fund election campaigns through ActBlue. According to the EFI, the source money came from drug cartels and possibly the CCP, and then was sent to ActBlue where it was divided into small amounts and distributed among real donors.

This much anyone who reads the news can find out. However, there is an important aspect of the ActBlue story that I never see reported: WinRed. WinRed is the Republican version of ActBlue, designed to funnel money from small donor sources to Republican candidates. ActBlue and WinRed are similar in at least one other way: both appear to use the smurfing technique to distribute donations.

Back in 2022, I downloaded data from the Federal Elections Commission to see if James O’Keefe’s findings were as true of New York as the states he was reporting on. Finding examples of smurfing in NY was trivial. They followed exactly the same pattern described by O’Keefe: unrealistically large numbers of extremely tiny donations, sometimes ten in one day every day from the same person.

For instance, one person, initials RG, supposedly made 24,171 individual donations between 2019-2022 for a total of $509,038. The donations went to many out-of-state campaigns, such as Sara Gideon in Maine, Amy McGrath (KY), Jaime Harrison (SC), Ruben Gallego (AZ) and so on. RG’s donations went through ActBlue.

In the WinRed column, we have donor KA from Buffalo, NY. According to the FEC, KA made 18,360 donations between 2019-2022 totaling $263,720. Here's the problem: that's $90,000 more than her house last sold for in 2011 ($177,777). A retired person allegedly donated more money than her entire home was worth.

Based on the data, there is no meaningful difference between ActBlue and WinRed, except perhaps that ActBlue seems to handle more money than WinRed.

It bothers me that WinRed isn’t being discussed along with ActBlue. What ActBlue appears to have done is an important story and possibly the greatest fraud of all time. However, if it is happening with WinRed also, that should at least be mentioned. It makes me wonder if WinRed and ActBlue have an incestuous relationship somewhere in their corporate structure, and both are designed to accomplish the same thing: launder money to preferred candidates.

This could explain why RINO Republicans manage to raise more money than their rivals. To know for sure if WinRed constitutes managed opposition, a more detailed analysis of which candidates received money from these platforms would have to be conducted.