Among other things, I am working on my graphic novel (written by Mike Baron) today. As I work, I have a TV show playing on a spare monitor, Person of Interest. The series is about a Patriot Act-enabled Artificial Intelligence named “The Machine”. It’s nemesis is another AI called “Samaritan”. The Machine is good, but Samaritan is about as evil as the previous administration.

In Season 4’s episode 8, “Reassortment”, Samaritan unleashes a deadly variant of avian flu. The way it is done limits the effect radius, because its purpose isn’t to kill, but to frighten people into getting vaccinated. The purpose of the vaccines is to obtain everyone’s DNA samples. This, it is implied, is so that Samaritan can help make America better through selective administration of gene therapy. The episode aired on May 23, 2016.

Watching the episode reminded me how bad the years 2021-2024 were. Not just for me, but everyone in America. Like any totalitarian regime before it, the Biden administration seemingly legalized every crime they felt like encouraging, or committing themselves. The result was an outbreak of lawlessness that put the wild west of the nineteenth century to shame.

The number of victims is huge and unknowable. There are the 1,500 or so imprisoned for attending the January 6th, 2021 Stop the Steal rally, potential millions injured or killed by dangerous vaccines, prominent officials like President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Tina Peters, ordinary non-DEI professionals like lawyers, professors, members of the military, and nearly everything else, not to mention business owners and entire cities laid waste by a war against America, carried out by the mind slaves of Progressivism.

Leniency is sometimes an attribute of a wise and caring ruler. Not this time. The harm caused during the Biden administration, possibly begun as early as the first Obama administration or even the second “W” admin, is too great to ignore.

I was thinking about this today after watching Tucker Carlson’s recent video about Thomas Crookes, the worthless hundred and thirty pound sack of DNA who tried to Assassinate President Trump in Pennsylvania last year. Tucker shared some YouTube posts and explained why we shouldn’t trust what we’re being told about the investigation into Crookes. All it did for me was to remind me that a lot of people had to be totally incompetent in a very specific way for that incident to happen, or they helped make it happen.

There are signs and portents that the Trump administration will be lenient to the people responsible for seemingly every crime committed under Obama. Comey was charged with lying to congress, Letitia James was indicted for mortgage fraud, John Bolton was booked for unlawful transmission and possession of classified documents. Considering the other crimes they are suspected of committing, like seditious conspiracy and treason, these seem like small potatoes.

After the Mamdani “victory” in New York City, and other Progessive wins around the country two weeks ago, no one can be blamed for being worried. We don’t ever want to see anything like the Biden years again. Nothing would be worse, and anything would be better. There is no way President Trump is unaware of this. The same goes for Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, Tom Homan, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr, and everyone else on the team. This game is for keeps. Anything less than a decisive and irreversible victory is not good enough.

As we worry about the future, another drug boat just got blown to smithereens in the Gulf of America. Trump bunker busted Iran’s nuclear capabilities with a fleet of unstoppable aluminum freedom eagles. He told the Nigerian government to stop harming the Christians in their country, or he would stop them. There is no doubt in my mind that he will.

Some crimes can be forgiven, but the crimes committed under Biden are too numerous and too varied to be forgiven. Even a kind and optimistic man like our president knows when there are no justifiable kindly options available. He’s shown the willingness and leadership to authorize military force to protect Americans and even Christians abroad. This is not the kind of man to leave the previous administration’s transgressions go unpunished.