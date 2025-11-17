The Zark Files

The Zark Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cape Tribulation's avatar
Cape Tribulation
1d

So my question would be, why do they appear to be stopping short? Why are they all acting like they’ve got their hands tied behind their backs? Why are they not going after these “judges” handing down ridiculous injunctions at every turn? Why are they being so patient and tolerant of “protestors” obstructing deportations when a nice firehose would do the trick? Why is the handling of the Epstein case such a disaster? Why does nearly every agency appear to be obfuscating? Why have there been no updates on Crooks? Why is the official narrative surrounding the Kirk assassination so absurd? What’s with all the petty infighting? The players from the horrible Biden years are all still there, waiting in the wings, salivating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Paquette, PhD
NC ForSubstack's avatar
NC ForSubstack
1d

Consider these two sports teams analogies:

1) Team A plays to win. Team B plays to tie, or to rest comfortably once they have a lead.

2) Team A passes the ball only to Team A players. Team B passes to both Team B and to Team A (so as to not have them feeling neglected).

How in tarnation can Team B think its strategies will lead to long-term success?! And consider if it’s not a sports analogy but rather one of power and rule, and imagine a party that wields its rule rather ruthlessly and commits all sorts of crimes that it covers up while another party acts all too often like little more than a milquetoast seat keeper for the ruthless party? Won’t a strategy like that ultimately lead to the eventual annihilation of the milquetoast party once the ruthless party has no more need for them?

Everyone should strive to abide by the same good standard, I think. No double standards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Art Zark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture