The Zark Files

John Obidienzo
2d

Why create 4,110 records from 735 records to make 4,845 records? Perhaps the intricate mathematical shuffling is to suit an upper limit of 5000 registered voters per precinct.

“A county election precinct must contain at least 100 but no more than 5,000 registered voters.”

Just guessing…if 985 were the actual real vote….instead of assigning 5 or 6 fractioned id’s to each, it could have 4 or 5?

GAVEMartin
2d

"Identifying that gap required querying, or having prior access to, the complete Texas statewide voter database. The local Bexar County poll book would not have been sufficient. The reconnaissance was not county-level. It was state-level." BINGO!

The work that the counties perform to cover for "the state" handing us "elected" officials is the puppet show with electronic poll books and tabulators. The counties are paid well to do this. Remember, the votes are "counted" off of scanned images.

And the "after hours" operation...I have numbers where I am suppose to believe for the general election of 2016, Early voting statewide showed participation of 456,752 while the general election of 2020 had Early voting of 456,493.

The general election of 2016 shows 270,835 Election Day voting while 2020 shows 142,887 Election Day participation. I see a "7" proportion going on there 4 to 2 (27 to 14).

The "hay day" for 2020 lay in the Absentee numbers: 2016 shows 76,476 Absentee ballots and in 2020's "pulling out all the stops" Absentee were 328,792. Doesn't it look to you that they were cranking-up something and it was suppose to be the result of COVID?

And what I am just seeing is that General Election "participation" in 2020 was 928,172 and in 2024 it was 928,290. This is truly a nightmare. The whole thing needs to be unplugged.

