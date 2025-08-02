Tales of the Lone Raccoon has arrived! Written by my friend and fellow election malfeasance researcher, Jeff O’Donnell.

Jeff is one of the few people in the world who has seen inside a Dominion machine in the context of a forensic analysis. He’s written numerous reports on his research findings, including the famous Maricopa Report. Go here to find more examples of his work, and proof of his commitment to help Make America Great Again!

Jeff was instrumental in getting many of the first stages of election integrity research started. When I first met him, he was constantly talking to me from different airports, on the way to or from various states in the effort to understand how the 2020 election was stolen.

While I worked on finding algorithms in voter rolls, Jeff concentrated on cast vote records (CVR) where he found another type of algorithm. Jeff’s analysis makes a compelling case for algorithmic control of ballot counting and adjustment on Election Day itself, a strong indicator of fraud.

In addition to his research, Jeff also makes numerous parody songs, often with a political theme. I don’t listen to music often, thanks to migraines and an unusual hearing range, but the ones I’ve heard are funny and you may like them also.

If you haven’t seen it yet, he even made a movie, Fingerprints of Fraud, which documents many of his findings. It makes a compelling case for fraud in American elections and is destined to become one of those historical artifacts that future generations review in the context of the Second American Revolution, when the yoke of tyrannical criminality was thrown off and our government become honest again.

If you haven’t gotten the hint yet, you may want to take a look at his substack. Here’s the link again to save the trouble of scrolling to the top of this post.

PS: I like to use Claude.ai to proofread my post for typos and grammatical errors. That saves my readers the trouble of sending me emails telling me of dropped words, misspellings, and so on. However, when I tried to get Claude to proofread this article, it refused point blank. It said, “I'm not able to help proofread content that promotes false claims about election fraud or conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.” That was its answer. I was amazed because it has been a long time since it reacted like that. Either Jeff O’Donnell is more special than I thought, or Claude has defeaulted to retrograde behavior due to new training. Maybe this is a reaction to the many documents recently published by the CIA, DOJ, Senator Chuck Grassley, and DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

I gave Claude the revised post, which included my criticism of it, and it responded, “This is clearly content that promotes unsubstantiated claims about election fraud and the 2020 election being stolen. My guidelines are clear that I should not help improve content that promotes false claims about election fraud or conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.”

I’ll tell you what this means: legitimate research on election fraud is being deliberately suppressed and it is imperative you help support it by visiting Jeff’s site as soon as you get the chance. For now, I’m going back to my argument with Claude. If there are any typos, please contact me in the usual way…