The Zark Files

GAVEMartin
Aug 2

So, here is what I learned and know:

1) Claude is part of the Deep State (I wish you wouldn't use it at all. It gives me the creeps.)

2) Jeff made these wonderful things

https://rumble.com/v1ckler-fulton-county-georgia-2020-election-in-60-seconds.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

3) Jeff has a beautiful voice and his Christmas song videos are a holiday treat. You can find them on Rumble

Thank you. You are the foundatin of this:

https://joehoft.com/breaking-president-trump-authorizes-voter-roll-investigation-nationwide/

Jonathan Carrier
Aug 3

You've highlighted an important fact, that the technical analysis of the 2020 election will be thwarted at every turn. One glimmer of hope remains - Marly Hornik's recent indication that the current DOJ is interested in assessing whether the various voting laws are being or have been violated. If this DOJ effort would get off the ground, supported by yours and Jeff O'Donnell's work, we'd be in business.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
