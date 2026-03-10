Nogales, 2005, Acrylic on canvas, 48” x 72”

A little over twenty years ago, I drove all the way to within a few miles of Nogales, Arizona. My goal was to find something to paint that was farther south than I’d ever been before. The landscape was less inspiring than the California mountains I was used to, or I might have stopped before getting as close to Mexico as I did.

Back then, I painted big. I opened up my tailgate and pulled out a six foot wide canvas. After my previous easel broke in severe wind, I now used my truck as an easel. I tied the wooden braces on the back of the painting to several anchor points on my truck, and got ready to paint. As I did, a couple of men popped up out of some tall bushes.

I hadn’t realized how deep the scrub was until these men stood and barely cleared the top of the brush. They saw me looking at them and dashed off to the side, crossed the road behind me, and disappeared in some more brush.

The artist’s truck-as-easel, and a real easel used to hold paint.

The view was hardly grand. The land looked flat, though it wasn’t. It undulated like waves with deep troughs between them, but within a trough, all I could see was the next “wave” and the Santa Rita mountains in the distance, sticking up like an upended hull, sinking into the dirt. To keep things interesting, people kept popping out of the bushes.

It didn’t happen every minute. More like every 30-40 minutes or so. After about two hours, a helicopter buzzed me. Then it came back a few more times. Circling, wondering what I was doing. I waved, and they flew away.

After another hour or so, a white pickup truck drove by. In the back were some very unhappy looking hispanic men, and a couple of men in khaki uniforms watching them. I recognized two of the unhappy men as the “bushmen” I’d seen earlier. Only then did it dawn on me that the helicopter was a border patrol helicopter, that these were border patrol agents, that I was at the border, and the men in the back of the truck had been picked up for crossing illegally.

This reminded me of a sign I used to see on my trips to the San Diego Comic Con, or Anaheim on the several occasions I brought my daughter to Disneyland. It was a silhouette of a ragged looking family running across the road. Like elk crossing signs, which always warned of something I’d never seen, the ragged family signs seemed unnecessary.

And yet, there I was out in the middle of nowhere, minding my own business, and I’d personally witnessed around a dozen people over a 3-4 hour period try to cross the border illegally. None were families. I don’t remember seeing any women, and know there weren’t any children. It made me wonder how common this was, if a stranger with no expectations could go out to a random spot and see so many crossings in such a short span of time.

This was long before Biden’s border disaster. It was also before Obama. It’s amazing to think of how bad it got later, when thousands were crossing each day, and how much better it is now, with zero crossing and a big beautiful wall that might have blocked my view if it had been there in 2005.

Thank you, President Trump!