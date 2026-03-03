The Zark Files

GAVEMartin
1d

Good grief! I haven't even finished reading....but! It is unacceptable to use the term "glitch" when conducting a process that consists of "1 + 1 = 2; 2 + 1 = 3; 3 + 1 =4;..." and supposedly "investigate" the matter, issue a statement, put it "in a box on a shelf" in the SOS's office and proceed with certifying. Arrest the IT Guy and the SOS immediately.

To IT Dude & ditto for the SOS: How about we issue 45 unique credit card numbers with your name and info through "State of the Republic Bank". Think of each credit card as a ballot. The credit cards show numerous charges across different entities. Think ovals filled in on a ballot. Request "close credit cards." Think tabulating final numbers for an election. And then we hand you a bill, that you are responsible to pay, for $486,452.78. Pay up IT Dude. They spend how much to produce this trash???

I am going to go back to my reading with a cup of herbal tea. Thank you!

Allison Crisci Nickolai
1d

Folks want to talk to you- I hope you’re in touch with MI

Talk of a HAVA complaint and filing with state AG is necessary and warranted at this point

11 more comments...

