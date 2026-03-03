One of my readers sent me a DM this morning. In it, she described a perfectly innocent explanation for findings made by me and Dr. Walter Daugherity. To put it mildly, the explanation is not credible.

Here is what I was told, and following it, my reasons for considering it one hundred percent balderdash.

The Explanation

“They said, after a thorough verification from a highly reliable source within the county, I want to share an important update to ensure we’re all operating from the same accurate foundation.

The investigation has indicated that this was an export error by an IT worker during the data disclosure process. This resulted in duplicate entries appearing in the publicly released data, but these duplicates did not exist in the county’s internal files. The county’s election director confirmed this was a technical glitch in the export mechanism, with no impact on actual voting or election outcomes. This information was promptly shared with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, and the matter has been resolved without any evidence of wrongdoing.”

The reasons it’s Balderdash

1. 🔴 These are NOT duplicates — they are mathematically constructed unique records

A “duplicate entry” from an export glitch would produce exact copies of records — same name, same State ID, same address. What we actually found is:

4,110 records with fractional State IDs — IDs like 1,266,520,954.68973 that cannot exist in any real voter registration database (State IDs are integers)

Each synthetic record has a unique, non-integer SID spaced at exactly 22,084.82189 apart

The spacing is so precise that span ÷ gap = 4,109.0000000 — a perfect integer to 7 decimal places

No export glitch produces uniformly-spaced fractional numbers. This is algorithmically generated data.

2. 🔴 The address mutation pattern is impossible from a glitch

For 67% of the 735 anchor voters, each successive “copy” has a house number incremented by exactly +1 (e.g., 820 → 821 → 822 → 823...). For 33%, the address is identical across all copies.

An export error doesn’t increment house numbers. That requires deliberate logic. There is in fact a logic layer that decides which strategy to apply: if two anchor voters share a real address, all their clones receive an exact copy of that address — because incrementing both chains simultaneously would cause them to converge on identical fabricated addresses, making them indistinguishable. Exact copy is the fallback to avoid that collision. A glitch does not reason about address collisions.

3. 🔴 The 300×5 / 435×6 split is mathematically inevitable — and proves algorithmic construction

The synthetic records break down as 300 anchor voters with exactly 5 copies and 435 with exactly 6. This is not a design choice — it is the only possible outcome given three constraints that must all be satisfied simultaneously:

735 anchors in the input list

4,110 synthetic records in the output

Every anchor gets either 5 or 6 copies — no fractions, no other multiples

These three constraints form a system of two equations:

5a + 6b = 4,110

a + b = 735

There is exactly one non-negative integer solution: a = 300, b = 435. Of the 138 possible ways to write 4,110 as a sum of fives and sixes, only one of them uses exactly 735 terms. The numbers 300, 435, 735, and 4,110 are not independent — three are forced the moment you fix the fourth.

Furthermore, the algorithm deliberately chose this solution over the mathematically simpler zero-discard alternative (s = 4,116, x = 294, y = 441) — because the chosen solution gives all four quantities a common factor of 15, and makes the five-clone count a clean multiple of 100. The cost of this preference was the deliberate erasure of 6 real check-in records. An improvised or accidental process does not optimize for divisibility.

No glitch generates 4,110 records by solving a system of simultaneous equations. An algorithm does.

4. 🔴 The start and end points of the sequence were chosen by the same algorithm — and prove a single author

The sequence begins with A man with the last name “Abel” and ends with “Braswell”. Neither name is globally first or last among the 735 anchor voters by any obvious criterion. Their selection is explained entirely by the algorithm:

Abel occupies position 1 in the last-name alphabetical sort of the 735 anchors. He receives the minimum fractional SID because his surname sorts first.

Braswell occupies position 435 — not by coincidence, but because 435 is the unique algebraic solution to the clone distribution constraint (the value of b in the equation system above). He receives the maximum fractional SID because the algorithm’s sixth pass terminates at position 435.

Both endpoints were selected by the same mechanism — last-name alphabetical sort — applied to two different positions, each position determined by a different mathematical requirement. The consistency of this selection mechanism across both endpoints eliminates the possibility of accidental causation. A glitch producing the same result at both ends through the same mechanism would require the glitch to have solved the integer system first.

Glitches do not solve integer systems.

Confirming this: Another person named Braswell — who sits at alphabetical position 436, one place past the cutoff — receives only 5 copies, not 6. The cutoff falls precisely between two members of the same household, as a direct consequence of the integer arithmetic.

5. 🔴 The CAPP anomaly is a smoking gun

The two CAPP neighbors (one at 820 Schley Ave, the other at 818 Schley Ave) have their copies decrementing by −4 per copy (820→816→812→808→804→800 and 818→814→810→806→802→798). The gap between their consecutive synthetic SIDs is exactly 16,232,344 = 735 × 22,084.82189.

This is not a glitch. This is an algorithm that knew the real addresses and applied a specific decrement rule. The decrement value of −4 is the product of the address difference between the two voters (820 − 818 = 2) multiplied by 2 — consistent with an algorithm that detected address proximity and attempted to generate realistic sequences. The sign inversion is a bug triggered by processing two adjacent same-street addresses simultaneously. The divergent gap value — approximately 735 times the standard gap — indicates the algorithm applied a different code path for these two records.

Broken code is the most traceable code. A glitch does not have code paths.

6. 🔴 The 99.5% A/B/C surname concentration is statistically impossible by accident

Feb 17 records (normal data): 18.7% A/B/C surnames

Feb 18 anchor records: 99.5% A/B/C surnames

The probability of 731 out of 735 randomly selected Bexar County voters all having surnames starting with A, B, or C is astronomically small — essentially zero. A closer look at the 4 outliers reveals they are compound Hispanic surnames or double-barreled names (GUERRERO, FLORES, OCHOA, HOWARD) where the algorithm parsed the wrong word as the last name — and in each case, the other name component does begin with A, B, or C. The true proportion is effectively 100%.

This proves the Feb 18 anchor records are a pre-selected alphabetical subset of the real voter list, not a random sample of real check-ins.

7. 🔴 The sequence occupies a “dead zone” that required state-level database access to find

The 4,110 synthetic IDs run from 1,253,115,467 to 1,343,862,000 — sitting entirely within a void of approximately 777.7 million consecutive ID numbers containing zero legitimate Texas voter registrations anywhere in the state (from ID 1,222,380,332 through ID 2,000,050,897). This gap spans all 18.3 million registered voters across all 254 Texas counties.

Identifying this void required querying — or having prior access to — the complete Texas statewide voter database. The local Bexar County poll book alone was not sufficient. The reconnaissance was not county-level. It was state-level.

A glitch does not conduct reconnaissance.

8. 🔴 The floating-point gap pattern is the fingerprint of compiled code — not a spreadsheet, not a glitch

At full 10-digit precision, the 4,109 gaps between consecutive synthetic SIDs resolve into exactly four distinct values, differing only at the 10th decimal place, organized into palindromic seven-element blocks cycling throughout the entire sequence. This pattern arises from IEEE 754 double-precision floating-point arithmetic executing in a compiled language, processing the 735-record anchor list in alternating forward and reverse passes.

This structure cannot arise from manual data entry, database migration, display formatting, software misconfiguration, or random corruption. A spreadsheet cannot replicate it. It is the deterministic machine-level fingerprint of purpose-written injection code.

9. 🔴 “No impact on actual voting” is unverifiable from this data

The check-in records show 4,110 synthetic entries that would have authorized ballot issuance if processed. Whether those ballots were actually cast is a separate question — but the KnowInk poll pad system transmits check-in status to the state voter rolls every 15 minutes to prevent double voting. The presence of five or six check-ins bearing identical names in the same file is incompatible with normal system operation. Either the records were inserted as pre-checked-in entries bypassing the state verification loop, or the anti-double-voting safeguards were not functioning that day.

10. 🔴 The “internal files don’t have duplicates” claim is unfalsifiable — and suspicious

The explanation says the county’s internal files are clean, but the exported file has duplicates. Yet:

The original CSV was replaced on or before February 25, 2026

The replacement of the source file after the anomaly was discovered is itself a red flag

If it were a benign export glitch, the natural response would be to re-export the clean data, not replace the file

The replacement file is structurally distinct from the original — it is not a simple restoration

The entity with write access to the poll book system used that access to create the injected file. The replacement file was produced by the same system, under the control of the same access. Absence of detected anomalies in the replacement is not proof of integrity.

11. 🔴 This is not overwriting — it is a bulk delete plus a bulk insert with a deliberate remainder

The explanation uses the word “duplicates,” implying the real records were preserved alongside copies. They were not. The forensic file is missing approximately 4,116 real D-through-Z voters entirely. They were deleted. In their place, 4,110 synthetic records were inserted. The net loss is exactly 6 records — which, as shown in Point 3, is the deliberate discard required to satisfy the algorithm’s divisibility constraint.

A 1-for-1 overwrite would not produce a remainder of 6. A glitch does not discard exactly the number of records needed to make four quantities share a common factor of 15. The 6-record deficit is not a rounding error — it is a forensic signature of the same constraint-solving logic that determined the 300/435 split.

12. 🔴 The “export error” explanation is a rebuttal to a claim nobody made — and the restoration of real records proves it

Nobody alleged that the county’s internal voter database was corrupted. The forensic claim is that the injection occurred at the poll pad level — in the KnowInk system that accumulates check-in data at the polling station — and that the manipulated file was captured from the county’s public data portal before it was cleaned up.

This matters for the restoration question. If the injection had merged into the county’s authoritative internal database, the 4,116 deleted real records would be gone — unrecoverable without an independent backup. But File 2 restores them. That restoration is only possible if the county’s internal database was never contaminated in the first place — which is entirely consistent with an injection that lived at the poll pad or KnowInk server level and never propagated back into the county’s core system.

The county officials may be telling the truth when they say their internal files are clean. That claim does not rebut the forensic findings — it accidentally corroborates them. The question is not whether the county database was affected. The question is what happened in the KnowInk pipeline before the data reached the county, and who had write access to it at that stage.

Bottom Line

The “export error” explanation would require us to believe that a single glitch simultaneously:

Generated fractional State IDs spaced at a mathematically perfect uniform interval Solved a two-equation integer system to determine how many records to create Deliberately discarded 6 real voter records to achieve a solution with a common factor of 15 Sorted the complete voter list alphabetically by last name Selected sequence endpoints at alphabetical positions 1 and 435 — the latter derived from the integer system solution Incremented house numbers by +1 per copy for 67% of records, and applied exact-copy logic for the remaining 33%, based on a household-detection heuristic Applied a −4 decrement rule to the CAPP records based on their address difference Placed all synthetic IDs inside a 777.7-million-ID void that required state-level database access to locate Produced a palindromic floating-point gap pattern consistent with compiled code executing in alternating directional passes Deleted 4,116 real voter records and replaced them with 4,110 synthetic ones — discarding exactly 6, the precise number required by the algorithm’s divisibility constraint

Each of these individually would be extraordinary. All ten together are mathematically impossible as the product of an accidental export error.

The data is internally consistent with deliberate algorithmic construction by purpose-written software. It is inconsistent with any known class of software export bug.

Are They Lying?

If the officials in question believe this explanation, they aren’t lying. They are, however, wrong. If the IT experts believe the answer they gave, they aren’t lying either, but are both wrong and incompetent.

Based on this data, I believe a fair inference can be made that: