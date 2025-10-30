In Parts 1-3 of this series, I established that Wisconsin’s voter rolls contain hundreds of thousands of cloned records—voter registrations with different IDs that appear to belong to the same person. I showed that Paquette’s Law (common names are remarkably rare in voter databases) makes the “common names” hypothesis mathematically impossible. Using email and phone matching, I documented approximately 289,000 distinct individuals holding roughly 705,000 voter ID numbers in Wisconsin.

But that analysis treated the database as uniform—as if clones could appear anywhere with equal probability. In reality, Wisconsin’s voter database has a highly unusual structure. As I documented in my 2024 paper published in the Journal of Information Warfare, Wisconsin’s database contains what I call the “S1” region: approximately 5.5 million records (71% of the database) organized according to a sophisticated mathematical algorithm where voter ID gaps within groups sum precisely to 1. This algorithmic region is sandwiched between two apparently chaotic regions (Pre-S1 and Post-S1) that collectively contain the remaining 29% of records.

In this post, I examine how clones distribute across these three regions. The findings reveal a striking pattern: clones are not randomly distributed. Instead, they concentrate heavily in the chaos regions while appearing far less frequently in the algorithmic core. This relationship between database structure and data quality raises questions about how these systems were designed and what functions they serve.

S1 records are stable (quantity)

The Sum to 1 algorithm (S1) is found by calculating gaps between consecutive ID numbers when records are in the original sort order the file is delivered in. The S1 numbers form a contiguous block of about 5.5 million records, roughly in the middle of the Wisconsin (WEC) voter roll database. This means the original sort position, or row, is very important. To preserve this, I added a sequentially-assigned row number to each of the snapshots.

Next, I had to determine the start and end point of the S1 algorithm. It turns out it starts and ends with the same two records in every snapshot, identifiable by name and VRN (ID). The start is at VRN 40,002, and the end is the record with VRN 18,296,080. However, these records are not in VRN order, so that means that those two numbers do not define the full set of numbers controlled by the S1 algo. In fact, the lowest number found in the S1 region is literally “1” (or “0000000001” to be exact). The highest number is well over 700 million.

I checked the position of these two records in every snapshot, expecting they might move a bit if records were deleted as people died or moved out of state. This despite WEC’s claim that they never delete records. The data shows that the position of the start and end points moves several hundred thousand rows from snapshot to snapshot, but the number of records is nearly the same (Table 1). An exception is in SS2, but it is encoded differently than the rest, which may explain the difference. Curiously, the delta between these records, if SS2 is is ignored, is -1. Meaning, despite moving hundreds of thousands of rows the overall quantity difference is only 1 record.

S1 records are unstable (VRN)

The number of records in each snapshot may be nearly the same at any given time of year, but the records themselves aren’t the same. This can be seen by comparing the VRN values across snapshots. In a space that has about 5.5 million records, they vary by over 1 million. This is the “VRN churn” (Table 2).

Table 2 VRN churn of about 1.2M records overall within the S1 space, without significantly affecting total quantity of records

Accomplishing this is not an obvious or simple task. The reason is that moving any number out, or another in, disrupts the S1 imposed constraint that all numbers must sum to 1, no matter what. Because the number can’t be the same as the one it replaces (as must be the case to retain a constant quantity), nor can it be removed without destroying the block of numbers it belonged to. This forces the algorithm to either move the existing numbers around, or bring in more, to seal the wound left by adding/removing numbers.

How the S1 Algorithm Works:

Wisconsin’s voter database has a three-part structure. The first ~1.6 million records (Pre-S1) show no discernible mathematical pattern. Then, without any transition, the next 5.5 million records form a completely contiguous block where every single record participates in the S1 algorithm. Finally, the last ~500,000 records (Post-S1) return to an apparently unstructured state.

Within the S1 region, the algorithm maintains a precise mathematical constraint: gaps between consecutive VRNs must sum to exactly 1 within small overlapping blocks of 2-10 records. The most common block size is 6 records. These gap values can be massive—ranging into nine digits, both positive and negative—yet they invariably sum to precisely 1.

For example, one block might contain gaps of: +988, -365, -286, -336 = 1

While another might have gaps of: +247,583,192, -189,422,766, -58,160,425 = 1

Despite wildly different magnitudes, the mathematical property holds throughout all 5.5 million S1 records.

The VRN Churn Problem:

This constraint makes it mathematically impossible to simply add or remove a voter’s record without cascading effects that destroy the S1 rule for all remaining records. When a voter leaves the S1 region:

Removing their record deletes one gap value from a block

The remaining gaps in that block no longer sum to 1

Due to the fragility of the S1 pattern, this disruption cascades through every subsequent block in the S1 region

The algorithm must immediately repair the affected block—either by moving existing records (with their VRNs) to different row positions or by calculating new VRNs for insertion—to stop the cascade

Once the breached block is patched, all downstream blocks remain stable. However, this repair must happen dynamically as the population changes, requiring the algorithm to constantly solve constraint satisfaction problems across the 5.5 million record region to prevent a “numerical hemorrhage” from propagating through the entire structure.

There’s more to this, but I have to get to bed after working on something else for a little while. I think this may end up being 6-7 parts, not 4.