About two years ago, I spoke with a New York Board of Elections (BOE) commissioner about the state of New York’s voter rolls, as well as the rolls in his county. There was, shall we say, a “misunderstanding” and he hung up on me.

Before that happened, he admitted that illegal duplicate records—what I call “clones”—did exist in the database. He said he was powerless to stop their creation because local BOEs were bombarded with simultaneous applications for the same people from multiple sources, like the DMV or walk-ins at the BOE itself.

Never mind that this is an admission that BOEs were not following the law by failing to use simple methods described in the law to prevent duplicates. Let’s also ignore for now that identical signatures on these applications prove that in at least those cases, the commissioner’s explanation had to be false.

I’d like to focus on what he said next. He explained that although clone records are illegal and shouldn’t exist, various easy-registration regulations made it impossible to stop them. The solution was to immediately purge them as soon as they were made. According to the commissioner, this process normally happened on the same day or the day after.

Unfortunately, he was wrong there also, as a quick check of the voter rolls will prove. I’m not saying he was lying, but he was definitely providing authoritative-sounding answers from a position of authority, had the experience to know better, and was still wrong.

The Problem With the Commissioner’s Answer

An analysis of New York’s 23.2 million voter records reveals that 1.27 million clone groups exist in the database—cases where the same person has multiple registration records. Officials will tell you this is handled: duplicates get identified and purged.

But purging a record today doesn’t undo the years it was active yesterday.

The Window of Opportunity

For clone groups where both records were simultaneously active, the average overlap was 7.1 years.

That’s not a glitch. That’s a window.

What “Simultaneously Active” Means

When two registrations for the same person are both active, both are valid. Either can receive a ballot. Either can be used to vote.

The database cannot distinguish which record is “real.” Both are real. Both work.

During the period of overlap, someone could request an absentee ballot on Record B while the voter uses Record A at the polls. The result? Two votes cast, and the database shows... a data entry error. A duplicate vote flag that gets dismissed as a clerical mistake.

Purging Closes the Door—It Doesn’t Lock It

The commissioner I mentioned earlier pointed to a voter with ten registration records and assured me it was fine because nine had been purged.

What he didn’t mention: those nine records were simultaneously active for over two years before being purged. He hung up on me when I pointed out that the address had been canvassed and no one with the voter’s name had ever lived there, making all ten registrations invalid.

Purging is retrospective. It closes the window after it’s been open. It cannot tell you what happened while multiple registrations were valid. It cannot detect whether the duplicate was exploited. It cannot undo votes that may have been cast.

The System Cannot Answer the Question

The question isn’t whether every duplicate registration was used fraudulently. There is literally no way to know, though it is known that some were definitely used to generate fraudulently obtained mail-in ballots sent to controlled addresses.

The question is: can the system tell us which ones were?

The answer is no.

A database that maintains hundreds of thousands of simultaneously valid registrations for years, then purges them without logging what occurred during the overlap, is a database that cannot distinguish between error and exploitation.

To make it worse, many records were supposedly purged but have no purge date. This makes it impossible to determine if any of these records were simultaneously active with others, and if so, for how long.

Whether by design or neglect, the outcome is the same: a minimum of 511,293 windows of opportunity, open for an average of seven years, with no way to determine what came through.