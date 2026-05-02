I started studying election fraud in August of 2021. I didn’t want to do it, but the lockdown left me with little else to do. I started making public presentations with New York Citizens Audit (NYCA) a few months later. Then in April of 2022 I discovered what I now call the Spiral algorithm — a hidden mathematical structure embedded inside New York’s state voter ID numbers that has no legitimate database purpose but is precisely suited to covertly tracking fraudulent records. It wraps around itself in ever-widening bands, like a fingerprint left behind by whoever built it. Once I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.

From that point on, it’s been a series of marathon research sessions — often concluded after the birds start singing the next morning. What started as one algorithm in one state turned into four algorithms in New York, then similar patterns in Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Ohio, and others. The same fingerprints, different states, different vendors. That is not a coincidence.

I published my first research paper on this in 2023. Then, thanks to encouragement from investigative journalist Jerome Corsi, I published more in 2024, 2025, and 2026 — seven peer-reviewed papers in total, six in the Journal of Information Warfare and one presented at the International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security. The peer review matters. These findings have been examined by experts in information warfare and cryptography and found to be sound. Not bad for someone who wants to spend his retirement in a swimming pool or on a golf course, but is instead whacking away at this material night and day with no days off. I’ve never been busier.

Recently, someone called me to discuss the midterms. The conversation reminded me — if I needed reminding — of what is at stake. We either get a Republican mandate with real Republicans elected, or we go back to living in an open air concentration camp, just like when Biden pretended to be President. The midterms are a must-win proposition. Nothing less is feasible. I believe everything is ultimately in God’s hands, but that doesn’t mean we don’t do the legwork.

This is why I have ramped up my research recently. It’s why I made the Kickstarter trading card game — because sometimes the best way to explain a complex truth is to make it into something people can hold in their hands (only 12 days left, get yours before the window closes!). It’s why I made the effort to figure out X and increase the projection of election fraud facts to as wide an audience as possible.

X, by the way, is doing very well. Two days ago I posted about six substantive posts. Three of them together have now reached over 1.6 million people. And some of what came out of that I can’t discuss in full yet — but I will tell you that people now want to see the evidence, and there are contacts in the pipeline that have real promise for actual redress of at least some of what we’ve all seen. More on that soon.

Overall, the goal is not just to project the information we already have, but to do it in a way that is digestible and that builds an undeniable evidentiary record — mathematical, documented, peer-reviewed, and growing. Something that can’t be waved away.

And now, I have to go back to some art tasks that I haven’t been able to touch for a few days.