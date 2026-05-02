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Kathryn Bartelli's avatar
Kathryn Bartelli
8h

Did the card game support!

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Pamela Poll's avatar
Pamela Poll
1m

I participated in a voter canvas in my CO county in 2021 organized by USEIP (United States Election Integrity Plan), a grass roots org formed after the 2020 election raised suspicions. One thing we found was that several voters were registered to addresses that did not exist. The street number was fake. For example, 2013 Blake St and 2016 Blake St were real houses but a voter was listed at 2015 Blake St which did not exist.

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